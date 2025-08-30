Open Extended Reactions

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Freshman Malik Washington threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, and Maryland's defense scored twice to help the Terrapins beat Florida Atlantic 39-7 on Saturday for their 16th consecutive nonconference victory.

A four-star recruit from nearby Glen Burnie, Washington arrived at Maryland amid high expectations, and the Terps went ahead and started him in the opener. He was 3 of 11 early before settling in impressively. Washington finished 27 of 43 for 258 yards and three TDs and was able to take the fourth quarter off.

Maryland's defense committed five penalties on the very first drive, but the Terps stopped FAU on fourth down inside the 5-yard line. They later opened the scoring when Zahir Mathis hit Caden Veltkamp as he threw, and Daniel Wingate picked off the pass and ran it back 20 yards for a touchdown.

Veltkamp rebounded with a 27-yard scoring strike to Asaad Waseem, but he threw an interception in the second quarter and took a sack in the end zone by Sidney Stewart that made it 12-7.

Washington found an open Shaleak Knotts for a 29-yard TD, and Terps began to roll after that. A 29-yard scoring pass to Kaleb Webb made it 26-7, and Washington connected with Dorian Fleming for a 9-yard touchdown before the half was over.

Both quarterbacks reached 30 pass attempts in the first half.

Maryland's streak of nonconference wins is the longest in the FBS. But the Terps won't be pleased with their 14 penalties.