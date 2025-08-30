Colorado coach Deion Sanders details what went wrong in the Buffaloes' 27-20 defeat against Georgia Tech. (1:51)

Fans of college football's recent history knew that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Week 1 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes wasn't just a Friday night showdown between Power 4 foes -- it was also a rekindling of a unique chapter in the sport's history.

Colorado and Georgia Tech split the 1990 national championship -- an arrangement neither team is particularly pleased with to this day. So it was only natural that when the Yellow Jackets won the first-ever head-to-head matchup between the two teams, they referenced their shared history.

The 1990 National Championship program won tonight 🏆👑#StingEm🐝 — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) August 30, 2025

It doesn't take a discerning eye to notice the lack of "co-" in front of that national championship boast.

Georgia Tech wasn't the only team to get in a jab at its opponent after a season-opening win. Here are the best trolls from Week 1 around the college football world.

USF 34, Boise State 7

The South Florida Bulls delivered one of the first major upsets of the 2025 college football season on Thursday, scoring 34 consecutive points to bury the No. 25 Boise State Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 210 yards and rushed for 43 more (with two scores) in the win.

After the game, South Florida referenced the Broncos' nickname and long return trip to Boise, Idaho, with a graphic showing the school's Rocky the Bull mascot posing next to a trailer of horses graffiti-tagged "back to Boise."

Tennessee 45, Syracuse 26

In a neutral-site meeting of two schools with similar color schemes, it was the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers who came out on top over the Syracuse Orange. Tennessee raced out to a 17-0 first quarter lead early in the game and never looked back, with new Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar finishing the day with 247 passing yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Following the win, Tennessee seemingly took a shot at Syracuse's citrus-tinted mascot, referencing the popular cocktail orange crush.

UConn 59, Central Connecticut State 13

Central Connecticut State struck first in an intra-Nutmeg State Week 1 clash, but it was all UConn Huskies afterward. Thanks to 638 total yards of offense, UConn turned an early 7-0 Blue Devils lead into a 59-13 final score.

Once the rout was complete, the Huskies kept things simple with their postgame troll, bidding their in-state foe farewell with a play on Central Connecticut State's CCSU initials.