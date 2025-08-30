Open Extended Reactions

EUGENE. Ore. -- The Oregon Duck lost his head in the run up to the team's opener against Montana State on Saturday.

No, it wasn't out of excitement for the game. The mascot was running out on the field at Autzen Stadium when he tripped and the head of his costume flew off.

The headless Duck sprinted back into the tunnel while a helper grabbed the head and ran after him. Moments later the Duck returned to the field, fully restored.

It is not the first time the Duck has had a wardrobe malfunction. He also lost his head when he tripped on the road last season against Purdue.