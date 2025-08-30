Jaylin Lucas hauls in a 64-yard reception from Thomas Castellanos and flies down the field for Florida State vs. Alabama. (0:26)

Open Extended Reactions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- New quarterback Tommy Castellanos led a punishing rushing attack for Florida State with 78 yards and a touchdown as the Seminoles stunned No. 8 Alabama 31-17 on Saturday, ending the Crimson Tide's streak of 23 straight wins in season openers.

Coming off a 2-10 season, Florida State handed a crushing setback to Alabama, which was viewed as a College Football Playoff contender under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer.

Castellanos, a transfer from Boston College, made headlines over the summer after saying legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban wasn't there to "save" the Tide vs. Florida State in their Week 1 matchup and that he doesn't "see them stopping me."

He backed up that jab by spearheading FSU's dominant ground attack while staying efficient through the air, finishing with 16 carries while no one else had more than seven rushing attempts for the Seminoles. He also completed 9 of 14 passes for 152 yards

Students and fans swarmed the field at Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the upset by the Seminoles, who closed as 13½-point underdogs at ESPN BET.

Under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who spent eight seasons as Auburn's head coach, Florida State was physical from the start, finishing with 230 rushing yards and averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Seminoles averaged just 89.9 yards during their disastrous 2024 season.

The Crimson Tide had not dropped a season opener since losing 20-17 to UCLA in 2001 under Dennis Franchione, and this defeat will ratchet up the pressure on DeBoer from the demanding Tuscaloosa faithful. His predecessor, Nick Saban, led Alabama to six national titles.

ACC Upsets Over Top-10 SEC Teams Florida State became just the fifth unranked ACC team to beat an Associated Press top-10 SEC team with their upset of No. Alabama. Opp Score '25 FSU No. 8 Alabama 31-17 '04 Clemson No. 6 Tennessee 27-14 '81 Clemson No. 4 Georgia 13-3 '68 UNC No. 7 Florida 22-7 '59 Duke No. 9 Georgia Tech 10-7

DeBoer fell to 6-4 against unranked teams at Alabama; Saban went 124-4 in such games.

Alabama couldn't solve Florida State's defense, finishing with 87 rushing yards on 29 carries. Florida State halted Alabama three times on fourth down, the final time coming with 5:39 to go.

Florida State defeated its first ranked opponent since knocking off No. 19 Louisville in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Micahi Danzy, Caziah Holmes and Gavin Sawchuk also had rushing touchdowns for Florida State.

Ty Simpson completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his Alabama debut. Germie Bernard led Alabama with eight catches for 146 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.