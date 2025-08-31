Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' season-opening 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Morris, the North Texas transfer and son of former Arkansas and SMU coach Chad Morris, broke free on a run and opted against sliding, instead juking a defender and getting to the Coastal 2-yard line. That's where he collided with Chanticleers' cornerback Myles Mooyoung. Morris stayed down for a few minutes, before being helped to the sideline, where he entered the UVA medical tent.

A few minutes after that, Virginia staffers escorted Morris toward the team's locker room. The exact nature of Morris' injury is not known.

Nebraska transfer Daniel Kaelin, who had never thrown a college pass, replaced Morris for the remainder of the game. He finished 3 for 9 for 26 yards.

The Cavaliers don't have an experienced backup. Only short-yardage specialist Grady Brosterhous has a collegiate pass on his résumé.

