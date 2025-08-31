Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Xavier Williams rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Kirk Ferentz moved into a tie as the Big Ten's all-time winningest coach as Iowa defeated Albany 34-7 on Saturday night.

Ferentz, in his 27th season as coach of the Hawkeyes, won his 205th game with the program, tying Ohio State's Woody Hayes on the conference's all-time list. The longest-tenured active head coach in college football, Ferentz is 205-124 all-time at Iowa and has a 217-145 career record.

Saturday's win was the 23rd in a season opener for Ferentz at Iowa.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski, making his first start with the Hawkeyes after transferring from South Dakota State, threw for just 44 yards, but threw for a touchdown and ran for another before leaving the game with apparent cramping issues in the third quarter.

Williams took over for injured starter Kamari Moulton in the first half.

Albany took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when Jack Shields threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lasalle Rose Jr. But the Hawkeyes quickly responded, driving 65 yards on seven plays on their next possession, finishing the drive with Williams' 3-yard touchdown run.

Gronowski threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Wetjen on Iowa's next drive to put the Hawkeyes up 17-7 at halftime.

Gronowski had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third to give the Hawkeyes a 24-7 lead. Drew Stevens had a career-long 55-yard field goal in the fourth, then backup quarterback Hank Brown scored on a 1-yard run for the final margin.

