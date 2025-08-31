Open Extended Reactions

As Texas Tech cruised to a Week 1 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Red Raiders secured their latest five-star pledge Saturday with a commitment from 2027 offensive tackle Cooper Hackett.

A 6-foot-7, 250-pound prospect from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, Hackett is ESPN's No. 5 offensive tackle and the No. 19 prospect in the ESPN Junior 300. His pledge landed late Saturday night, hours after Hackett wrapped an on-campus visit at Arkansas earlier in the day.

Hackett joins outside linebacker LaDamion Guyton (No. 5 overall) as the second high-profile 2027 commit to give the Red Raiders a verbal pledge this month, continuing an impressive run on the recruiting trail for Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard.

Since June 1, the Red Raiders have landed nine pledges in the 2026 class, headlined by five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo (No. 20 in the 2026 ESPN 300), who will become the highest-ranked offensive line addition in program history if he signs later this year. With commitments from Guyton and Hackett, Texas Tech is the only program with multiple top-20 pledges within ESPN's prospect rankings for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Equipped with standout mobility and an impressive frame, Hackett is a two-sport star at Oklahoma's Fort Gibson High School, where he also plays basketball. Despite his pledge, he is expected to visit Oklahoma in Week 2 when the Sooners host Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).