What is Lee Corso's 'College GameDay' record? Picks by year

On Aug. 30, Lee Corso signed off for the final time on "College GameDay," following his retirement announcement. After a college football coaching career at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois, Corso had been a staple on the college football showcase since its inception in 1987. He became a fan favorite for wearing the headgear of his pick of the week.

In his final appearance on "College GameDay," Corso chose Ohio State and created a full-circle moment, as the Buckeyes were his first-ever pick on the program.

Since picks started in 1996, Corso acquired a 286-144 record. Out of his all-time picks, Ohio State was his top choice, with 46 selections. The USC Trojans claim his best individual team record at 17-0.

How did his picks fare season by season? Check out the year by year breakdown below:

1996: 4-1

1997: 4-4

1998: 5-4

1999: 11-0

2000: 7-5

2001: 5-6

2002: 4-9

2003: 12-3

2004: 10-4

2005: 11-4

2006: 11-5

2007: 12-4

2008: 11-7

2009: 11-5

2010: 12-5

2011: 13-4

2012: 10-6

2013: 12-6

2014: 13-5

2015: 6-12

2016: 10-8

2017: 10-7

2018: 11-7

2019: 14-6

2020: 12-4

2021: 14-5

2022: 9-4

2023: 11-5

2024: 12-5

2025: 1-0

For additional "College GameDay" information, check out the CGD landing page and FAQ. For more college football updates, check out the ESPN hub page with schedules, standings, stats, rankings and more.