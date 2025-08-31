Florida State fans storm the field after opening the season with a 31-17 win over No. 8 Alabama. (0:35)

A day after leading the Florida State Seminoles to a 31-17 upset over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos capitalized on his viral Nick Saban "can't save them" comments.

On Sunday, the Florida State quarterback dropped shirts and hoodies -- in black and garnet -- on his website that read "Nick Can't Save Them" with "31-17" written below, alongside his logo.

Earlier in the summer, Castellanos made headlines after saying that the legendary Alabama head coach couldn't save the Crimson Tide from their Week 1 matchup against the Seminoles. He also added that he didn't see Alabama stopping him.

He even doubled down while speaking to reporters during the ACC Kickoff in July.

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos began selling "Nick Can't Save Them" shirts on his website after beating Alabama. tommycastellanos.com

"We stand on what I said," Castellanos said. "I said what I said, and we stand on that. I don't mean no disrespect to none of those guys at Alabama or anything like that. I have confidence in my guys and the work we've been putting in and preparing, and the preparation we've been putting together. That's all that was. No disrespect to those guys, but we stand on what I said."

Castellanos' prophecy proved true as he accounted for 230 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The merchandise is available under his "31-17 collection." Castellanos also has shirts and hoodies that read: "Stand On What I Said" for purchase.

Florida State hosts the East Texas A&M Lions in Week 2.