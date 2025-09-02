Paul Finebaum gives his prediction for Bill Belichick's college football coaching debut with UNC. (1:16)

First-year North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick made his college coaching debut against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.

Last December, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach agreed to a five-year deal with North Carolina, almost a year after parting ways with the New England Patriots.

But for Belichick, 73, Monday's game marked a new era in his nearly five-decade career, where he had coached only professionally.

And the Chapel Hill community, along with some of his former NFL players and celebrities, rallied around Belichick in his college debut.

Here are some sights and sounds from the legendary NFL coach's debut with North Carolina.

Stars are out for Belichick's college coaching debut

The stars are out in Chapel Hill 🤩

Michael Jordan in the house

Belichick rocking the Air Jordan Retro 3s on the sidelines tonight

The Chapel Bill era starts now!



The Chapel Bill era starts now!

Chapel Bill wants to start college stint better than NFL debut

Belichick hoping college debut goes better than NFL debut North Carolina coach Bill Belichick catches up with Holly Rowe ahead of the team's season opener vs. TCU.

Belichick and the Tar Heels arrive