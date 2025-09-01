Open Extended Reactions

Florida State running back Roydell Williams will miss a "period of time" after getting hurt against Alabama, coach Mike Norvell said Monday.

Norvell did not disclose the nature of the injury during his weekly news conference. Williams missed the majority of last season with injuries but entered the season with a positive outlook for 2025.

Williams had six carries for 14 yards against the Crimson Tide. His crucial 4-yard gain on fourth-and-1 from the Florida State 34-yard line in the fourth quarter helped the Seminoles score their final touchdown in a 31-17 victory.

"I absolutely hate him to miss anything," Norvell said. "I thought he was a great factor in the game the other day. He showed power and he showed toughness and was a great contributor in that way."