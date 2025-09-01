Open Extended Reactions

In another hit to the Tennessee Volunteers' secondary, starting cornerback Rickey Gibson III will be out for "an extended period" after injuring his left arm in Saturday's season-opening win against Syracuse.

Gibson, a returning starter, left Saturday's game in the second quarter. Coach Josh Heupel did not specify what the injury was or reveal a possible timeline for the return of Gibson, who had 32 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble last season,

The No. 24 Vols face East Tennessee State on Saturday before hosting No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 13.

Tennessee is already playing without top cornerback Jermod McCoy, a second-team All-America selection who is recovering from a torn ACL sustained during training in January. The Vols are hopeful McCoy can return later in the month, a source told ESPN, but he might be out for the Georgia showdown.

Tennessee will lean on Colorado transfer Colton Hood, who had three pass breakups in the opener, as well as freshman Ty Redmond and others at cornerback.

Vols defensive tackle Jaxson Moi, who started the Syracuse game, will miss the East Tennessee State contest with a left arm injury, but Heupel said that he's expected back soon.