Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is dealing with muscle soreness in his right leg and is day-to-day after he exited the Red Raiders' season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, coach Joey McGuire said Monday.

Morton avoided a significant injury after X-rays and MRIs came back negative, McGuire said, but he's "really sore" and they'll continue to evaluate him this week before deciding if he'll play against Kent State on Saturday.

Morton suffered the injury on a sack in the second quarter and was held out for the remainder of the 67-7 win. He threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-20 passing in his first game under new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich before suffering the setback.

"We'll see what he looks like tomorrow, probably gear him back a little bit if he doesn't feel 100 percent, maybe get some 7-on-7 and stuff like that and then just play it day-by-day of what we're going to do with him on Saturday," McGuire said. "If he feels great and he's ready to go, then we plan on playing him."

Texas Tech backup quarterback Will Hammond replaced Morton and produced 92 passing yards and one score plus a 64-yard scramble for a rushing touchdown. The Red Raiders also have a veteran backup in Mitch Griffis, who previously started at Wake Forest.

The No. 23 Red Raiders face Kent State and Oregon State to close out their nonconference schedule before opening Big 12 play on the road against Utah on Sept. 20.

McGuire said he has confidence in Hammond's preparedness if he needs to start, but he emphasized the importance of Morton continuing to get game reps in Leftwich's offense before it's time to face the Utes.

"He's really on point right now," McGuire said. "He and Mack are as aligned as a quarterback and a coordinator can be. We don't want to disrupt that. ... We want to make sure our quarterback is in rhythm. Want to make sure he's healthy, but we also want to make sure he's in rhythm."