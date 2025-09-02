Open Extended Reactions

With one week and three top-10 matchups in the books, we've already done some significant shuffling in our bowl projections.

The most noteworthy change is Alabama dropping out of the College Football Playoff field after a lackluster loss to Florida State. The Seminoles, on the other hand, saw their stock soar.

As in last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

We're here for all of it.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

College Football Playoff

First-round games (at campus sites)

Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

Times and networks TBD.

Bonagura: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon

Schlabach: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Miami

Bonagura: No. 11 Arizona State at No. 6 Miami

Schlabach: No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Oregon

Bonagura: No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Texas

Schlabach: No. 10 Florida State at No. 7 Clemson

Bonagura: No. 9 Utah at No. 8 Florida State

Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Texas

First-round breakdown

Bonagura: Last year, Utah had a national-championship-caliber defense to go along with an offense that probably made coach Kyle Whittingham wish, at times, that he had retired before the season started. With an average offense, the Utes would have been serious Big 12 title contenders. Enter offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterback Devon Dampier, and not only did the Utes show a competent offense in their Week 1 win against UCLA, they flashed a unit that looks on track to be among the best in the conference. That combination was enough to convince me the Utes deserve a playoff spot this week, with a full understanding that the data we have is still far too little to pretend we have a real sense of anything. Anyway, stock up for Utah.

Beyond the Utes, the other big risers are Tulane and Florida State, both of which turned in impressive opening wins -- Tulane against Northwestern, Florida State against Alabama -- to start their seasons off on positive notes.

Helped by this interception, Javion White and Tulane made a great first impression by routing Northwestern. Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images

Schlabach: I'm not going to overreact to season-opening losses for Texas, Notre Dame and Clemson, which faced three difficult tests. Clemson lost star receiver Antonio Williams to a hamstring injury on the second possession against LSU, which undoubtedly hurt the Tigers on offense. Clemson's offensive line has to play better, and the Tigers need to find a running game to take some pressure off quarterback Cade Klubnik.

As far as the Longhorns, it wasn't a great starting debut for quarterback Arch Manning, but were we all expecting too much from him? Facing defending national champion Ohio State in the Horseshoe would have been a tall task for anyone, let alone a first-time starter. I think Manning will be fine in the long run, as well as the Longhorns as a whole. Notre Dame put up an admirable fight at Miami, rallying from a 21-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 24. Freshman CJ Carr played well in his first start and gave the Irish some building blocks to work with.

Tulane gets my Group of 5 automatic bid after Boise State was steamrolled 34-7 at South Florida on Thursday. I thought the Broncos would miss star tailback Ashton Jeanty, but not quite that much. That's the kind of loss that's going to be difficult for the Broncos to erase.

CFP quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 2 Penn State

Schlabach: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Georgia

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 LSU

Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State

CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 6 Miami vs. No. 3 Georgia

Schlabach: No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 2 LSU

Quarterfinals breakdown

Bonagura: Florida State's fall from a 13-0 regular season in 2023 to 2-10 in 2024 was an unprecedented collapse. And now, after beating Alabama in Week 1, the foundation has been laid for a similar rebound. More than anything, it speaks to how quickly a program can change in this era of college football. After the Seminoles, the other teams currently slotted in the quarterfinals are the usual suspects. This is a round that will see a lot of shuffling all the way up until December.

Schlabach: Ohio State gets my No. 1 seed after its 14-7 victory over the Longhorns The Buckeyes will have to continue to get better on offense as quarterback Julian Sayin becomes more comfortable. But, man, what a debut for new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who pushed all of the right buttons in slowing down Texas.

LSU's revamped defense might have made the biggest statement of the weekend, shutting out Clemson in the second half and limiting it to only 32 rushing yards. Star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. looked fully healthy after tearing the ACL in his left knee last season, and a handful of transfer portal additions such as cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive ends Jack Pyburn and Patrick Payton and tackle Bernard Gooden were as good as advertised.

CFP semifinals, national championship game

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Penn State

Schlabach: No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 2 LSU

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 1 Ohio State

National championship breakdown

Bonagura: Ohio State has to be the favorite now, right? When the defending champion beats the preseason No. 1 (Texas), it feels like the logical choice. It wasn't a comprehensive win for the Buckeyes, but Ohio State's defense is elite and there is enough talent on offense to assume they'll get things going soon enough. LSU's win over Clemson was another big one from Week 1 as LSU made a statement about where it should be slotted in at this early stage of the season.

Schlabach: Once again, I have the top four seeds advancing to the CFP semifinals, and last season showed the odds are stacked against that happening. Georgia-Ohio State would be a great matchup of young quarterbacks and bruising defenses. The Bulldogs didn't get much of a fight from rebuilding Marshall, but quarterback Gunner Stockton made big plays with his arms and legs. In the other semi, Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier are regarded as two of the top quarterbacks available for next year's NFL draft. The Nittany Lions have upgraded their receiver corps, and Trebor Pena (Syracuse) and Kyron Hudson (USC) showed some good things in a 46-11 win over Nevada.

Complete bowl season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Southern vs. South Carolina State

Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Oregon State vs. UNLV

Schlabach: Cal vs. Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Appalachian State vs. Central Michigan

Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UConn vs. Troy

Schlabach: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

68 Ventures Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: South Alabama vs. Florida International

Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Miami (Ohio)

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. Louisiana Tech

Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Auburn vs. Boston College

Schlabach: Missouri vs. Virginia

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Air Force

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky

Schlabach: Rice vs. Toledo

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Texas State vs. Jacksonville State

Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Western Kentucky

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Marshall vs. East Carolina

Schlabach: North Texas vs. Sam Houston State

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Boise State vs. North Texas

Schlabach: UNLV vs. Navy

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Maryland vs. Toledo

Schlabach: Michigan State vs. Ohio

Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Baylor vs. Iowa

Schlabach: Baylor vs. Minnesota

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. James Madison

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Arkansas State

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Duke vs. Memphis

Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Memphis

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Illinois

Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Virginia vs. Navy

Schlabach: NC State vs. South Florida

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. BYU

Schlabach: Louisville vs. Arizona State

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Bonagura: Ohio vs. Colorado State

Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. Northern Illinois

Schlabach: Colorado State vs. Texas State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

7:30 p.m. ABC

Bonagura: SMU vs. Alabama

Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Alabama

Kinder's Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee

Monday, Dec. 29

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Missouri vs. South Florida

Schlabach: Auburn vs. Boston College

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas vs. Liberty

Schlabach: BYU vs. Liberty

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Ole Miss

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. USC

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. USC

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Indiana vs. Ole Miss

Schlabach: Indiana vs. South Carolina

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Arizona

Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. Colorado

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Illinois vs. Texas A&M

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Cal

Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Oregon State

Friday, Jan. 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: TCU vs. UTSA

Schlabach: Kansas vs. UTSA

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Florida

Schlabach: TCU vs. Oklahoma

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Louisville vs. South Carolina

Schlabach: Duke vs. Florida

Holiday Bowl

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Washington

Schlabach: SMU vs. Washington