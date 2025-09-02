        <
          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 1

          Finebaum on Arch Manning's opener: 'It was a disastrous beginning' (1:19)

          Paul Finebaum weighs in on Arch Manning's struggles in Texas' season-opening loss to Ohio State. (1:19)

          • Kyle Bonagura
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
          • Mark Schlabach
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
          Sep 2, 2025, 11:00 AM

          With one week and three top-10 matchups in the books, we've already done some significant shuffling in our bowl projections.

          The most noteworthy change is Alabama dropping out of the College Football Playoff field after a lackluster loss to Florida State. The Seminoles, on the other hand, saw their stock soar.

          As in last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Miami

          Bonagura: No. 11 Arizona State at No. 6 Miami
          Schlabach: No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Texas
          Schlabach: No. 10 Florida State at No. 7 Clemson

          Bonagura: No. 9 Utah at No. 8 Florida State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Texas

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: Last year, Utah had a national-championship-caliber defense to go along with an offense that probably made coach Kyle Whittingham wish, at times, that he had retired before the season started. With an average offense, the Utes would have been serious Big 12 title contenders. Enter offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterback Devon Dampier, and not only did the Utes show a competent offense in their Week 1 win against UCLA, they flashed a unit that looks on track to be among the best in the conference. That combination was enough to convince me the Utes deserve a playoff spot this week, with a full understanding that the data we have is still far too little to pretend we have a real sense of anything. Anyway, stock up for Utah.

          Beyond the Utes, the other big risers are Tulane and Florida State, both of which turned in impressive opening wins -- Tulane against Northwestern, Florida State against Alabama -- to start their seasons off on positive notes.

          Schlabach: I'm not going to overreact to season-opening losses for Texas, Notre Dame and Clemson, which faced three difficult tests. Clemson lost star receiver Antonio Williams to a hamstring injury on the second possession against LSU, which undoubtedly hurt the Tigers on offense. Clemson's offensive line has to play better, and the Tigers need to find a running game to take some pressure off quarterback Cade Klubnik.

          As far as the Longhorns, it wasn't a great starting debut for quarterback Arch Manning, but were we all expecting too much from him? Facing defending national champion Ohio State in the Horseshoe would have been a tall task for anyone, let alone a first-time starter. I think Manning will be fine in the long run, as well as the Longhorns as a whole. Notre Dame put up an admirable fight at Miami, rallying from a 21-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 24. Freshman CJ Carr played well in his first start and gave the Irish some building blocks to work with.

          Tulane gets my Group of 5 automatic bid after Boise State was steamrolled 34-7 at South Florida on Thursday. I thought the Broncos would miss star tailback Ashton Jeanty, but not quite that much. That's the kind of loss that's going to be difficult for the Broncos to erase.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 2 Penn State
          Schlabach: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Georgia

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 LSU
          Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Miami vs. No. 3 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 2 LSU

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: Florida State's fall from a 13-0 regular season in 2023 to 2-10 in 2024 was an unprecedented collapse. And now, after beating Alabama in Week 1, the foundation has been laid for a similar rebound. More than anything, it speaks to how quickly a program can change in this era of college football. After the Seminoles, the other teams currently slotted in the quarterfinals are the usual suspects. This is a round that will see a lot of shuffling all the way up until December.

          Schlabach: Ohio State gets my No. 1 seed after its 14-7 victory over the Longhorns The Buckeyes will have to continue to get better on offense as quarterback Julian Sayin becomes more comfortable. But, man, what a debut for new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who pushed all of the right buttons in slowing down Texas.

          LSU's revamped defense might have made the biggest statement of the weekend, shutting out Clemson in the second half and limiting it to only 32 rushing yards. Star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. looked fully healthy after tearing the ACL in his left knee last season, and a handful of transfer portal additions such as cornerback Mansoor Delane, defensive ends Jack Pyburn and Patrick Payton and tackle Bernard Gooden were as good as advertised.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Penn State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 2 LSU

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: Ohio State has to be the favorite now, right? When the defending champion beats the preseason No. 1 (Texas), it feels like the logical choice. It wasn't a comprehensive win for the Buckeyes, but Ohio State's defense is elite and there is enough talent on offense to assume they'll get things going soon enough. LSU's win over Clemson was another big one from Week 1 as LSU made a statement about where it should be slotted in at this early stage of the season.

          Schlabach: Once again, I have the top four seeds advancing to the CFP semifinals, and last season showed the odds are stacked against that happening. Georgia-Ohio State would be a great matchup of young quarterbacks and bruising defenses. The Bulldogs didn't get much of a fight from rebuilding Marshall, but quarterback Gunner Stockton made big plays with his arms and legs. In the other semi, Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier are regarded as two of the top quarterbacks available for next year's NFL draft. The Nittany Lions have upgraded their receiver corps, and Trebor Pena (Syracuse) and Kyron Hudson (USC) showed some good things in a 46-11 win over Nevada.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Southern vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Oregon State vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Cal vs. Boise State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Appalachian State vs. Central Michigan
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Alabama vs. Florida International
          Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Miami (Ohio)

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Auburn vs. Boston College
          Schlabach: Missouri vs. Virginia

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Air Force

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky
          Schlabach: Rice vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas State vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Western Kentucky

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Frisco, Texas
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. Sam Houston State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. North Texas
          Schlabach: UNLV vs. Navy

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Maryland vs. Toledo
          Schlabach: Michigan State vs. Ohio

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Iowa
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Minnesota

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Arkansas State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Memphis

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Illinois
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Navy
          Schlabach: NC State vs. South Florida

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. BYU
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Arizona State

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Ohio vs. Colorado State
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. Northern Illinois
          Schlabach: Colorado State vs. Texas State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Alabama
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Alabama

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee

          Monday, Dec. 29

          Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Missouri vs. South Florida
          Schlabach: Auburn vs. Boston College

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: BYU vs. Liberty

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Ole Miss

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. USC
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Indiana vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: Indiana vs. South Carolina

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Arizona
          Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. Colorado

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. Texas A&M

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Cal
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Oregon State

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. UTSA
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. UTSA

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Florida
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Oklahoma

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Florida

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Washington
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Washington