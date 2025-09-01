Florida State fans storm the field after opening the season with a 31-17 win over No. 8 Alabama. (0:35)

Florida State became the first school to be fined $50,000 by the ACC for violating the newly enacted event security policy after fans stormed the field following Saturday's 31-17 victory over Alabama.

The league policy, which was put into place starting this season, applies to football and men's and women's basketball games and was designed to protect the safety of players, coaches, officials and fans.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips announced the new policy in July. A second offense this season will result in a $100,000 fine. All fines collected go into a postgraduate scholarship fund, which helps league athletes pursuing graduate school.

As soon as the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday, FSU fans jumped over railings and onto the field to celebrate the win. Florida State was a nearly two-touchdown underdog after going 2-10 this past season.

The last time Florida State fans stormed the field was in 2022, following a win over Florida.