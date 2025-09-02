North Carolina coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media after his team's 48-14 loss to TCU. (0:35)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Bud Clark had a first-half pick-six, and Kevorian Barnes had a 75-yard touchdown run on the first snap of the second half to help TCU spoil Bill Belichick's college coaching debut by rolling past North Carolina 48-14 on Monday night.

"We wanted this game to be about us, and it was," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said.

Belichick, 73, won six Super Bowl titles in a 24-year run as coach of the NFL's New England Patriots. The Tar Heels (0-1) scored on the game's first possession, but the Horned Frogs steadily took control to drive a full-house hostile crowd to the exits well before the fourth quarter.

"I think we all felt a little disrespected," Dykes said. "There was a lot of conversation about this game, and none of it was about us."

Clark's 25-yard return late in the second quarter was the first of two defensive touchdowns for the Horned Frogs (1-0), the other being Devean Deal's 37-yard scoop-and-score in the third.

TCU's Josh Hoover threw for two scores, and Jordan Dwyer finished with nine catches for 136 yards and a 27-yard first-quarter TD. Trent Battle added a score by running untouched around the left side for 28 yards as TCU built a 41-7 lead.

"They were clearly the better team tonight," Belichick said. "They deserved to win and they did it decisively."

Caleb Hood ran for a score for the Tar Heels' first touchdown under Belichick. South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez completed 4 of 10 passes for 69 yards before exiting the game after halftime because of a back injury.

Max Johnson replaced Lopez at QB for his first action since returning from a catastrophic leg injury suffered in last year's opener at Minnesota.

Johnson, who lost the battle for the starting job to Lopez, completed 9 of 11 passes for 103 yards and a late touchdown, but he put up those numbers with the outcome no longer in doubt.

"It's just a blessing to be able to play football again," Johnson said.

TCU outgained UNC 542-222 in total offense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.