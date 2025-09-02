Open Extended Reactions

Wisconsin likely will be without starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. against Middle Tennessee on Saturday as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Edwards suffered the injury on a non-contact play in the second quarter of Thursday's 17-0 win against Miami (Ohio). Sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Edwards' MRI came back clean and he's dealing with a sprained knee.

"I don't believe that Billy will be playing, he didn't practice," coach Luke Fickell said Tuesday.

Fickell said Danny O'Neil, a transfer from San Diego State who replaced Edwards against Miami, would start Saturday with senior Hunter Simmons as the backup. O'Neil had 120 yards passing with two touchdowns (one rushing) and an interception against Miami.

"He really does have a confidence in what he does, and you can see it every single day," Fickell said of O'Neil. "But there's a lot of growth, and I think he would be the first to tell you that while he was prepared, he also probably recognized some areas where, 'OK, I've got to do a better job. My opportunity is to run this team and run this offense.'"

Edwards, a transfer, started 11 games for Maryland last season and finished second in the Big Ten in passing yards average (261.9 ypg) and fourth in completions (273). He earned 2023 Music City Bowl MVP honors in leading the Terrapins to a win over Auburn.

Edwards began his college career at Wake Forest before transferring to Maryland in 2022.

After hosting Middle Tennessee, Wisconsin travels to Alabama on Sept. 13 before opening Big Ten play against Maryland on Sept. 20.