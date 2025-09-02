Open Extended Reactions

While Dabo Swinney isn't inflating LSU's grade for beating his team in Saturday's season opener, Brian Kelly is ready to give the Clemson coach an incomplete for his evaluation.

Both coaches weighed in Tuesday on how LSU's 17-10 win at Clemson should be viewed. After trailing 10-3 at halftime, LSU outscored Clemson 14-0 in the second half and finished with significant edges in both total yards (354-261) and first downs (25-13).

LSU rose six spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll Tuesday, while Clemson dropped four spots to No. 8.

"It was a helluva game, down to the last play," Swinney said in his weekly news conference. "Right out of the gate. It's like getting the final exam [on] Day 1 of class. They made a 65; we made a 58. Neither one of us were great."

Kelly had not won a season opener at LSU before Saturday, and the victory was his first with the Tigers against an AP top-5 opponent.

"I thought we dominated them in the second half, so he's really a really good grader for giving himself a 58, or he's a really hard grader on us," Kelly said in his news conference when told about Swinney's comment.

"Or he didn't see the second half, which, that might be the case. He might not have wanted to see the second half."

Kelly added that LSU is moving on to this week's game against Louisiana Tech.

"Clemson is a darn good football team," Kelly said. "That's a top-notch team, and they're going to be a team in the hunt for [the] playoff picture. We hope we are, too. But it was only one game. So I don't know if he's a hard grader or an easy grader, but I like the way that we played in the second half."

Clemson visits LSU to open the 2026 season.