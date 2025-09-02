2025 'College GameDay' Week 2: Michigan vs. Oklahoma

Open Extended Reactions

Week 2 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday for a showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Michigan Wolverines. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at the South Oval in Norman. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma.

Why we're excited for Michigan at Oklahoma

Two of the winningest programs in college football history square off for the second time ever as Michigan takes on Oklahoma.

Michigan and Oklahoma are two of just six programs to win at least 950 games all time.

The Wolverines and Sooners both rank in the top five in wins in AP-ranked matchups.

Michigan and Oklahoma are hoping to bounce back after down seasons in 2024. Oklahoma went 6-7, tied for its worst record since 2000. Michigan went 8-5 after going a perfect 15-0 and winning the national title in 2023

Michigan and Oklahoma have new quarterbacks this season in Bryce Underwood and John Mateer.

The last time Oklahoma and Michigan were on 'CGD'

Oklahoma hosted Tennessee for "CGD" on Sept. 21, 2004. The Sooners ultimately lost 25-15 to the Vols. Saturday marks Oklahoma's 42nd appearance on "College GameDay." Michigan last appeared on "CGD" on Sept. 7, 2024, when it fell to Texas 31-12. Saturday marks Michigan's 41st appearance on "College GameDay."

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

