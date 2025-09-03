Open Extended Reactions

The Black Hole, a longtime fan group of the Las Vegas Raiders, is back in the Bay Area -- approximately 11 miles north of its former home in Oakland.

On Wednesday, the California Golden Bears announced that a section in the south end zone of California Memorial Stadium would be designated as "The Black Bear" going forward, seating fans who purchase a ticket via the group's link on Cal's website.

Founded in 1995, the Black Hole rose to prominence for its presence in the Oakland Coliseum, the Raiders' pre-Allegiant Stadium home. The franchise has resided in Las Vegas since 2020, but now the Black Hole will once again cheer on football in the Golden State.

"We are excited to bring our passion, energy and excitement of football to Berkeley," Black Hole Bay Area Chapter President Cisco Ortega said in a news release issued by Cal.

Uniting East Bay football fans 🤝



— Cal Football (@CalFootball) September 3, 2025

According to the school's release, the Black Bear section will also have a tent in Oski's Village, Cal's pregame fan fest area for tailgating.

The Black Bear's inaugural game will be Saturday, when the Golden Bears host the Texas Southern Tigers. Cal will look to build off its 1-0 start to the season, having downed the Oregon State Beavers 34-15 Week 1 in Corvallis.