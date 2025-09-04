        <
          Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman hurt in practice, out for season

          • Associated Press
          Sep 4, 2025, 12:59 AM

          TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 21 Alabama will be without defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman for the rest of the season after he suffered a lower-body injury in practice Wednesday.

          Coach Kalen DeBoer announced Beaman's status on his weekly radio show.

          Beaman started last week's season opener at Florida State and logged a quarterback hurry. He was starting in place of fourth-year junior Tim Keenan, who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.

          "Tim Keenan will not be available this week, but he's doing really well and making the progress that we would expect," DeBoer said. "This is not a long-term injury for him."

          Without Beaman and Keenan, the Crimson Tide will turn to sophomore Edric Hill and freshmen Isaia Faga and London Simmons to increase their workload against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.