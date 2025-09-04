Heather Dinich explains why LSU is currently the most complete team in the SEC, but notes that the conference remains wide open. (0:56)

You might have heard of the Idaho Vandals. But how about the Idaho Fightin' Taters?

If you're confused, don't worry -- you didn't miss a major rebrand for the state's flagship university, or the rise of a new minor league baseball team. But you probably did miss the unveiling of one of the most incredible helmets the 2025 college football season will see.

In its Week 2 home opener against the St. Thomas-Minnesota Tommies, Idaho football will don helmets that feature the text "Fightin' Taters."

𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗛𝗢: The Fightin' Taters 🥔



Coming to the Dome this weekend ✌️



🗞️: https://t.co/LBzBOBCyxJ pic.twitter.com/x0pG5jeYh3 — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) September 1, 2025

The helmet pays homage to the state's deep connection with the potato industry. The distinctive black lid will be paired with a matching all-black jersey and pants set, completing a look that's memorable and sleek.

Idaho won't be the only team bringing uniform heat this weekend. Here are some of the top uniforms from Week 2 of the college football season.

Speaking of a school honoring its location, the SMU Mustangs are making clear what city their program represents with their uniforms.

The Mustangs' Dallas threads come with a number of unique elements -- most noticeably, the jersey has the city's name in script on the front, as opposed to the customary "SMU." Dallas is honored on the helmets as well, as the school's red mustang motif is placed inside the negative space of a "D" outline.

You won't find many color schemes as pretty as the one the Rice Owls are rolling with this Saturday.

The light blue the Owls are repping is already easy on the eyes, but what really makes the uniform are the colors accenting that shade. Navy complements the baby blue on helmets and shoulder sleeves, and the numbers are outlined in red, creating a look akin to the powder blue threads once donned by the Houston Oilers.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs host the No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, seeking to pull off a major upset in a prime-time kickoff.

The Bulldogs' uniforms reflect the nighttime kickoff -- the team is going with an all-black look for the SEC vs. Big 12 matchup. The black helmet, jersey and pants are complemented by maroon stripes that run across the shoulder sleeves and down the center of the helmet.

Under the Lights - In All Black.#HailState pic.twitter.com/9GUiPRzjmD — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 3, 2025

It's easy to score a hit with all-white threads, and the Liberty Flames are rolling with their own variation of the classic look against Jacksonville State.

In addition to a clean script "Liberty" on the front of the jersey, the distinguishing feature of the Flames' uniforms comes on the helmet. Instead of the school's name or logo, the helmet features a cartoon eagle in mid-throwing motion.

it's all in the details 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fucFjNnHdv — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) September 3, 2025

The UTEP Miners call El Paso, Texas -- nicknamed the Sun City -- home, and the team is paying homage to the city's moniker on its helmets this week.

The lids feature a unique logo design that includes the nickname positioned under a mountain sunset, with the negative space between the "Sun City" text and sunset forming the Miners' traditional pickaxe emblem. The sun rays take inspiration from El Paso's city flag.