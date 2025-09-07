Open Extended Reactions

The latest AP poll is out. After a dramatic first week of action, not much changed at the top of the rankings with most teams pulling out wins, but there was still quite a bit of movement throughout.

And we did see some upsets and impressive wins with four ranked teams (the Arizona State Sun Devils, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines and SMU Mustangs) all losing -- Florida, SMU and ASU are no longer ranked as a result.

The top seven schools in the rankings, on the other hand, outscored their opponents by a combined 307-26. In all, four AP-ranked teams scored 70 or more points, the second time that has happened in the AP poll era (since 1936).

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Grambling 70-0

Stat to know: Julian Sayin completed his first 16 passes to start the game. It's the longest streak to begin a game in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated FIU 34-0

Stat to know: This was Penn State's 13th shutout since 2014, the second most in that span behind Alabama's 15.

What's next: Saturday vs. Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Louisiana Tech 23-7

Stat to know: LSU has not lost a home game to an in-state opponent since 1982.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Oklahoma State 69-3

Stat to know: The 66-point win is Oregon's largest win against an FBS opponent since 2019 against Nevada (won by 71 points).

What's next: Saturday at Northwestern, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Bethune-Cookman 45-3

Stat to know: Carson Beck completed his first 15 passes in Week 2. He passed Vinny Testaverde (1986, against Oklahoma) for the most consecutive completions within a game in Miami history.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Florida, 4:30 p.m., CW Network

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Austin Peay 28-6

Stat to know: The 22-point win is the narrowest margin of victory by a top-five SEC team against a non-FBS opponent since 2012.

What's next: Saturday at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Defeated San Jose State 38-7

Stat to know: Arch Manning joined Vince Young, Colt McCoy and David Ash by throwing multiple touchdown passes of more than 20 yards and having a TD run over 20 yards in multiple games.

What's next: Saturday vs. UTEP, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 0-1

Week 2 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Duke 45-19

Stat to know: After scoring 52 points against Western Illinois last week, the Illini have scored 45 points in consecutive games for the first time in the past 20 seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. Western Michigan, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated East Texas A&M 77-3

Stat to know: FSU had 729 total yards, the most by the Seminoles since Nov. 4, 2000.

What's next: Sept. 20 vs. Kent State

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated South Carolina State 38-10

Stat to know: Vicari Swain recorded two punt returns for touchdowns against South Carolina State, making that three for the season (and he has done it in just six quarters).

What's next: Saturday vs. Vanderbilt, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Defeated Troy 27-16

Stat to know: Clemson trailed 16-0 before scoring the final 27 points of the game. That is the largest comeback win for Clemson since 2020 against Boston College.

What's next: Saturday at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Michigan 24-13

Stat to know: OU has not allowed a point in the first half of consecutive games for the first time since 2009.

What's next: Saturday at Temple, noon, ESPN2

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 3-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Iowa 16-13

Stat to know: Iowa State won at home in this series for the first time since 2011.

What's next: Saturday at Arkansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 22

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated East Tennessee State 72-17

Stat to know: The 72 points are the Volunteers' most points scored in a game in the AP poll era (1936).

What's next: Saturday vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Utah State 44-22

Stat to know: Marcel Reed has thrown three touchdown passes in three consecutive games. It's the second-longest streak at A&M since 2004.

What's next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Kentucky 30-23

Stat to know: This was Ole Miss' fourth win when trailing by 10 or more points in the Lane Kiffin era.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Florida 18-16

Stat to know: USF is the fourth team in the AP poll era (since 1936) to win its first two games of a season against AP-ranked opponents while being unranked in each win, joining 2012 Oregon State, 2008 East Carolina and 1976 North Carolina.

What's next: Saturday at Miami, 4:30 p.m., CW

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Defeated UL Monroe 73-0

Stat to know: Ty Simpson finished 17-of-17, the most completions without an incompletion in a game in SEC history. It is also the most consecutive completions within a game in Alabama history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 25

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Cal Poly 63-9

Stat to know: After Jackson Bennee returned an interception 46 yards for a score, it extended Utah's streak of returning at least one interception for a touchdown to 22 straight seasons.

What's next: Saturday at Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 24

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Kent State 62-14

Stat to know: Texas Tech has outscored its opponents by 108 points this season, its second most through the first two games of a season in the AP poll era (since 1936).

What's next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 23

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Kennesaw State 56-9

Stat to know: Indiana improves to 11-0 against Conference USA teams all-time, the fourth-most wins without a loss against the conference.

What's next: Friday vs. Indiana State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Lost to Oklahoma 24-13

Stat to know: Justice Haynes' four rushing scores this season are the most by a Michigan player in his first two games with the school in the past 30 seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. Central Michigan, noon, BTN

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Ball State 42-3

Stat to know: Auburn's six sacks are its most in a game since sacking Alabama (all Bryce Young) seven times in November 2021.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Alabama, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Kansas 42-31

Stat to know: Missouri trailed by 15 points. This is its largest comeback win since 2016 vs. Arkansas.

What's next: Saturday vs. Louisiana, 4 p.m. on SECN+