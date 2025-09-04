Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen has accomplished plenty of firsts in his career.

He'll corral another one in November as the University of Wyoming is set to retire Allen's No. 17. The Buffalo Bills quarterback will be the first Cowboy to have their jersey retired.

A ceremony to retire Allen's jersey will take place Nov. 22 during halftime of Wyoming's game against Nevada. Allen will be in attendance for the game and ceremony with the Bills having the weekend off as they play on "Thursday Night Football" that week at the Houston Texans.

"What's up, Cowboys fans. Josh Allen here," Allen said in a video announcing the retirement. "I'm excited to announce that I will be returning to University of Wyoming Nov. 22 against University of Nevada. Excited to be back in Laramie. Go Pokes."

17 coming home.

The reigning NFL MVP will make his return to the school for the first time since he was chosen by the Bills seventh in 2018, Wyoming's highest draft pick.

After starting his collegiate career as a no-star recruit and playing at Reedley College, a juco program in central California, Allen transferred to Wyoming, playing there from 2015 to 2017. After suffering a broken collarbone his first year in Laramie, he led the school to back-to-back eight-win seasons, finishing his career with 5,066 passing yards, 767 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns. The two-time team captain was also named MVP of the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

"It is very exciting and a wonderful day for the State of Wyoming," University of Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "It is going to be a big day in the history of Wyoming Football. Josh is the most high-profile ambassador the University of Wyoming has ever had."

The Bills kick off the season Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens (8:20 ET, NBC).