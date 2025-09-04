Rich Eisen shares his thoughts with Stephen A. Smith on Bill Belichick's coaching debut with UNC. (1:16)

North Carolina and first-year head coach Bill Belichick have banned the New England Patriots' staff from accessing the Tar Heels' program, sources told ESPN.

When reached by ESPN, North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi said, "Good luck" and then hung up the phone. UNC also declined comment.

Lombardi and Tar Heels pro liason Frantzy Jourdain informed the Patriots that they would be banned from UNC the day before one of their scouts was scheduled to visit in August, a source with direct knowledge told ESPN.

Two other NFL scouts told ESPN that North Carolina, under Belichick's leadership, offers limited access to all NFL personnel. Clubs are allowed to speak only with Jourdain, and UNC's college relations website says that "scouts will have zero access to coaches or other personnel people," according to the scouts.

The term "zero access" appears three times on UNC's college relations website, a page accessible only to NFL personnel.

One scout said NFL personnel are only able to watch three periods of practice at UNC. Each college program varies in access to NFL personnel, but the scouts said that many programs allow scouts to watch full practices.

"Can't think of another school with a statement of 'zero access,'" one scout told ESPN.

