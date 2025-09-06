Brian Kelly pushes back on Dabo Swinney's grading comment after the Clemson coach gave LSU a "65" for its Week 1 win. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams is not expected to play against Troy on Saturday as he recovers from a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Williams has been considered day-to-day since leaving the season-opening loss to LSU in the first quarter with the injury.

A second-team Associated Press preseason All-American, Williams caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and is considered quarterback Cade Klubnik's best option in the passing game.

Coach Dabo Swinney said this week that he doesn't believe Williams' injury is severe but noted there is "always a concern" that a hamstring injury could linger.

"Any time you have any type of soft tissue-type injuries and things like that, especially [with a] skilled player, you're always concerned," Swinney said. "Antonio will do what he needs to do to get himself back."

Swinney said Tyler Brown would start if Williams was out. Brown, who missed most of last season with an injury, had four catches for 43 yards against LSU.

"I know Tyler played well," Swinney said. "Should have had two touchdowns, and one was a walk-in. But he made some plays for us and good to see him play with a little confidence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.