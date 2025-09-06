Nick Saban joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to explain why he thinks Kalen DeBoer can turn Alabama's loss to FSU around and gain confidence going forward in the season. (0:58)

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is not expected to play against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday as he works through the protocol from a concussion suffered against Florida State, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Williams, a preseason Associated Press All-American, was helped off the field midway through the fourth quarter of the 31-17 loss last Saturday after his helmet slammed into the ground following his third dropped pass of the game. Florida State safety Earl Little was flagged for targeting on the play, but the penalty was overturned after review.

Williams had five receptions for 30 yards before leaving the game. As a freshman in 2024, Williams led Alabama with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

"This week will be a little trickier with him getting limited opportunities," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. "But that's going to allow someone else to step up and kind of continue to figure out the dynamics of how we feel with our receiving core and the people that should be out there."

Wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who left against the Seminoles with a lower body injury but returned, is expected to play against Louisiana-Monroe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.