The father of Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard was on the sideline Saturday for the Seminoles' game against East Texas A&M.

Earl Pritchard and another family member were on the sideline wearing his son's No. 35 jersey. Ethan Pritchard remains hospitalized in Tallahassee after surviving a gunshot wound to the head last weekend.

Florida State safety Earl Little Jr. brought out a No. 35 jersey to midfield for the coin toss, and Florida State players wore No. 35 wristbands to honor their teammate.

All Garnet with the Gold lids



Continuing to think about Ethan 🙏🏼#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/FD6GSNpo5F — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 6, 2025

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. wore a T-shirt with Pritchard's face on it during pregame warmups.

According to Earl Pritchard, Ethan Pritchard was driving his aunt home when he was shot in the back of the head in Havana, Florida, 16 miles from Tallahassee, on Sunday night.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said earlier this week that he had briefly been able to visit Pritchard and had been providing daily updates to his players as they worked to prepare for their game while keeping their teammate in their thoughts.