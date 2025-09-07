Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was candid in his postgame assessment of the Buckeyes' 70-0 drubbing of FCS Grambling on Saturday, acknowledging it was "not a matchup game."

That was the theme of Week 2, which featured multiple contenders playing FCS opponents or other unranked, lower-level teams. That doesn't mean there weren't a few lessons learned.

"Regardless of your opponent, you can see good execution," Day said. "Whether it's penalties, assignments, spacing, timing -- there's a crispness to anybody you play."

Not everyone executed that crispness on Saturday against weaker competition -- and it changed the playoff pecking order. (Here's lookin' at you, Clemson.) This list is fluid -- and it should be early in the season. Like the selection committee, it is a ranking based on what each team has done to-date -- not last year or what it might do in the coming weeks. Here's the latest prediction of what the selection committee's top 12 would look like if it were released today.

Jump to:

Ranking | Bracket

Projecting the top 12

Jeremiah Smith caught two touchdowns against Grambling. Joseph Maiorana/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: The win against Texas gives the Buckeyes a case for the top spot, along with the eye test, as quarterback Julian Sayin continues to flourish with his accuracy, consistency and minimal mistakes in his first year as a starter. The defense under first-year coordinator Matt Patricia continues to look stifling. Ohio State also benefited this week from Clemson's struggles against Troy, because it takes some of the shine off of LSU's season-opening road win against Clemson. While Clemson struggled, Texas reasserted itself. The selection committee would include those results in their discussions as they determine who had the better Week 1 win. With Clemson dropping out of this week's top 12, that honor now goes to Ohio State.

Why they could be lower: The committee could still believe that LSU is the better team and reward it for a season-opening road win. Ohio State manhandled Grambling from the onset, a glorified practice in the Shoe against a SWAC team that trailed 35-0 at the half. The committee would consider both of Ohio State's wins were at home.

Need to know: The selection committee isn't supposed to consider last year's results, so Ohio State's 2024 national title isn't a part of their deliberations, nor is the Associated Press poll ranking. The group evaluates the teams based on their current résumés, so how Texas fares will eventually impact how much the committee values that season-opening win against the Longhorns.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 vs. Penn State. The Buckeyes will again have home field advantage for another marquee matchup, and ESPN's FPI gives Ohio State a 61.5% chance to win.

Why they could be here: The Canes' win against Notre Dame in the season-opener separates them from the teams ranked below. They also showed no signs of a letdown against FCS Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 22 of his first 24 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions, while the Canes also accounted for three touchdowns on the ground -- a balanced offense the Wildcats had no answer for. The biggest difference for Miami through two games, though, has been a dominant defense.

Why they could be lower: The committee could still reward LSU for winning on the road, while both of Miami's wins were at home. The Seminoles' win against Bama will carry weight in the room as long as the Tide keeps winning, but the reality is that Miami's win against Notre Dame looks better -- at least through two weeks.

Need to know: With Clemson struggling against Troy and losing to LSU, Miami now has the highest chance in the ACC to reach the playoff (46.5%) and earn a first-round bye as one of the committee's top four teams (14.6%).

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 4 at Florida State. The Canes get rival Florida at home later this month, but they have to travel to Tallahassee, where the Seminoles have quickly asserted themselves as a team to take seriously this year.

Why they could be here: LSU's win at Clemson is still separating the Tigers from other contenders, but it lost some of its impact after Clemson had an underwhelming defensive performance and its offense was stagnant for a second straight week - this time against Troy. LSU had its own issues offensively against Louisiana Tech, which was able to put pressure on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier throughout the game. LSU struggled to establish the run and push the ball downfield through the bulk of three quarters against Louisiana Tech. While LSU struggled, both Ohio State and Miami left no doubt they were the better team.

Why they could be higher: The selection committee does consider factors like where the game was played, and of the top three teams, LSU is the only one with a win on the road against what is probably still a CFP Top 25 team.

Need to know: The CFP selection committee this year is using a metric called "record strength" to help determine how a team performed against its schedule. LSU entered Week 2 ranked No. 2 in ESPN's strength of record metric, second only to Ohio State.

Toughest remaining game: Sept. 27 at Ole Miss. The Rebels just beat Kentucky, 30-23, for their first SEC win, and have a 69.8% chance to beat LSU, according to ESPN's FPI.

Duce Robinson had five catches for 173 yards and two TDs in Week 2. Melina Myers/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: The Seminoles are still scoring. FSU racked up 70 points against FCS team East Texas A&M -- through three quarters. They finished with a 77-3 victory. This FSU team is doing everything it can to make the selection committee forget the 2024 team that won two games. Florida State's Week 1 win against Alabama was one of the most notable nationally and will continue to help the Noles if the Tide finish as a Top 25 CFP team. The committee also compares common opponents, and while beating East Texas A&M will be a moot point on Selection Day, it's at least interesting to note that fellow ACC team SMU set the bar in Week 1 when they beat the Lions, 42-13.

Why they could be lower: The committee tracks wins against FCS opponents, and rewards teams that played tougher opponents. Beating the now 0-2 Lions from the Southland Conference -- even with a sledgehammer -- isn't going to earn them any bonus points in the room.

Need to know: If the Seminoles can win the unofficial state title by beating rivals Miami and Florida, they could be competing for one of the top four spots and an at-large bid, assuming they finish with one loss or better. ESPN's FPI, though, gives FSU less than a 50% chance to beat each in-state rival.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 8 at Clemson. ESPN's FPI gives Clemson a 69.9% chance to win. If that's FSU's only regular-season loss, though, the two could meet again in the ACC title game.

Why they could be here: The Ducks embarrassed Oklahoma State -- they led 41-3 at the half -- giving them a win against a struggling Big 12 program. The selection committee would view this as a better win than the lopsided beatdown the Ducks handed FCS opponent Montana State in Week 1. The committee respects sheer dominance, though, as evidenced by last year's evaluation of Indiana, and for the second straight week, Oregon scored at least 59 points.

Why they could be lower: Both of Oregon's wins have come against significantly weaker opponents, and both were at home.

Need to know: Oregon won't play a ranked opponent until it travels to Penn State later this month, and if the Ducks don't win that game, their best chances to impress the selection committee against CFP top 25 opponents during the regular season will likely be against Indiana and USC.

Toughest remaining game: Sept. 27 at Penn State. ESPN's FPI gives the Nittany Lions a 67.7% chance to win -- and it's the only game on the Ducks' schedule they're not favored to win.

Why they could be here: Penn State shut out FIU and played a clean game with no penalties or turnovers -- the first time the program has done that since Oct. 25, 2008 at Ohio State -- but every team ranked above the Nittany Lions here has a better win on its résumé.

Why they could be lower: There are still some questions about Penn State's offense. The Nittany Lions converted just 3 of 12 third downs and were 2-of-4 on fourth down. They also had a slow start -- 10-0 halftime lead -- and the pass protection from the offensive line was shaky at times.

Need to know: If Penn State goes 0-2 against Oregon and Ohio State, the Nittany Lions might only have one win against a CFP Top 25 opponent (Indiana). That's a scenario where a weak nonconference lineup (Nevada, FIU and Villanova) could haunt them.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 at Ohio State. It's the only game on the schedule that ESPN's FPI doesn't favor the Nittany Lions, as Ohio State has a 61.5% chance to win.

Why they could be here: The Vols have scored at least 45 points in back-to-back games. They have not missed a step without quarterback Nico Iamaleyava. The season-opening win against Syracuse was respectable, but the Orange needed overtime to beat UConn in Week 2, so the jury is still out on the true value of that nonconference win. It's still better, though, than what some other contenders are lining up and knocking down. That wasn't the case on Saturday, when the Vols hammered FCS opponent East Tennessee State.

Why they could be higher: There could be a debate between the Vols and Penn State, as the Nittany Lions are the only team ranked above Tennessee without a Power 4 win. Tennessee's win against a Southern Conference team won't impress the committee, but unlike Penn State, the Vols have been consistently dominant on offense.

Need to know: Tennessee has the eighth-best chance to make the CFP, according to the Allstate Playoff predictor (51%).

Toughest remaining game: Saturday vs. Georgia. The Vols' offense has been more productive than the Bulldogs' so far, but ESPN's FPI gives Georgia a 60% chance to win.

Georgia had 190 rushing yards against Austin Peay. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Why they could be here: The Bulldogs are right where they're supposed to be - undefeated heading into Tennessee - but it hasn't always been pretty. Georgia closed as 46.5-point favorites against Austin Peay and was clinging to an 11-point halftime lead, its narrowest against a non-FBS opponent since 2016 against Nicholls State. Wins against Marshall and Austin Peay wouldn't stack up well in the selection committee meeting room against some of the wins earned by the teams ranked above them.

Why they could be lower: Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton didn't have a single passing touchdown against Austin Peay. He didn't need to with the Bulldogs' four rushing touchdowns, but the Dawgs were also stuffed to end the first half after a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Need to know: Georgia has the best chance to earn a No. 1 seed (79.7%) and a first-round bye (50.7%), according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 15 vs. Texas. If Arch Manning continues to improve and can find ways to execute the explosive plays he had on Saturday against SEC competition, the Longhorns will again be one of the toughest teams to beat in the SEC.

Why they could be here: Arch Manning and the Longhorns got what they needed -- a convincing win against an overmatched opponent and a shot of confidence. But a lopsided win against now 0-2 San Jose State isn't going to give Texas the boost it needs in the selection committee meeting room. The Longhorns won't have another opportunity against a ranked opponent until their SEC opener on Oct. 4 at Florida -- if the Gators are still a Top 25 team after losing at home to South Florida. The offensive improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, though, is something committee members would notice and continue to track. After a slow start, the Longhorns scored three touchdowns in 3 minutes and 12 seconds. Manning had four touchdowns on 10 completions at one point in the first half.

Why they could be lower: It's hard to see the committee putting Texas lower during a week in which other contenders also played lower-caliber opponents.

Need to know: If Texas doesn't lock up a spot in the CFP as the SEC champ, it should still have a strong enough résumé as a two-loss team to earn an at-large bid. Where it gets a little tricky is with a third loss, and that's where not having a nonconference win against a Power 4 opponent would enter the committee's discussion. ESPN's FPI, though, projects Texas to finish as a two-loss team.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 15 at Georgia. This could be a preview of the SEC championship game (again). ESPN's FPI gives Georgia a 54% chance to win.

Why they could be here: The Irish were idle following their 27-24 season-opening loss at Miami, and the selection committee doesn't typically move teams that don't play -- unless it's a result of shuffling around them. The loss to the Canes didn't knock Notre Dame out of the top 10 because it was close and on the road to a ranked team capable of winning the ACC.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Why they could be lower: Simply because other teams have won two games.

Need to know: How Notre Dame's opponents fare is critical to the selection process, and it helped the Irish (albeit slightly for now) that Boise State rebounded from its season-opening loss to South Florida. The better the Broncos play, the more respect Notre Dame will earn in the committee meeting room if they beat them on Oct. 4.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 vs. USC. ESPN's FPI projects Notre Dame will win out and has the second-best chance to do so behind Ohio State. The rivalry game against the Trojans, though, is the closest thing remaining to a coin toss. ESPN's FPI gives the Irish a 56.5% chance to win.

Why they could be here: For the second straight week, the Illini scored at least 45 points, and this time they did it on the road against a respectable Duke team that won nine games last year. It was a convincing nonconference win on the same night South Carolina struggled to get its offense going early at home against South Carolina State. While Iowa State garnered some consideration for this spot after its rivalry win against Iowa, it didn't help the Cyclones that Kansas State lost to Army (which also lost to Tarleton State). The selection committee considers opponents' opponents. The Illini's win wasn't flawless, but they're a veteran team that was able to capitalize on Duke's mistakes on a night when other contenders either beat up on weaker teams or struggled against them.

Why they could be lower: Illinois led by just one at halftime and was aided by five Duke turnovers. South Carolina has a similar nonconference win against an ACC team, as it opened with a win against Virginia Tech, but the Hokies also lost to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Need to know: Illinois doesn't play Michigan, Oregon or Penn State during the regular season. That doesn't mean the schedule is easy, but it's manageable enough to earn an at-large spot if Illinois looks the part of a playoff team and doesn't win the Big Ten.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 vs. Ohio State. Illinois gets the Buckeyes at home, but ESPN's FPI gives Ohio State an 81.8% chance to win.

Marvin Jones Jr. and Oklahoma got a prime-time win over Michigan in Week 2. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Why they could be here: A nonconference win against a ranked Big Ten opponent will earn respect in the selection committee meeting room. It also came on a day when Arizona State struggled against Mississippi State, one of the SEC's lower-tier teams. Florida also lost to South Florida at home. Meanwhile, Oklahoma's defense got enough pressure on Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to disrupt the Wolverines' passing game. Sooners' quarterback John Mateer accounted for two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown, but wasn't flawless.

Why they could be lower: The Sooners got an upgrade in Mateer, but he can't do everything. The dual-threat quarterback led the team in passing and rushing, but Oklahoma will need more from its ground game against the SEC schedule.

Need to know: This head-to-head result could come into play later if the Sooners and Michigan are competing for an at-large spot. It's a tiebreaker in the committee meeting room, and as long as their records are the same, OU will have the edge on Michigan. If Oklahoma is going to stay in the playoff race, though, it has to move up in the ranking, because right now it would be bumped out to make room for the Big 12 champ or highest-ranked champion from the Group of 5.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 vs. Texas. ESPN's FPI gives Texas an 82.9% chance to win.

Bracket

Based on the rankings above, the seeding would be:

First-round byes

No. 1 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)

No. 2 Miami (ACC champ)

No. 3 LSU (SEC champ)

No. 4 Florida State

First-round games

On campus, Dec. 19 and 20

No. 12 USF (American champ) at No. 5 Oregon

No. 11 Iowa State (Big 12 champ) at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Tennessee

No. 9 Texas at No. 8 Georgia

Quarterfinal games

At the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

No. 12 USF/No. 5 Oregon winner vs. No. 4 Florida State

No. 11 Iowa State/No. 6 Penn State winner vs. No. 3 LSU

No. 10 Notre Dame/No. 7 Tennessee winner vs. No. 2 Miami

No. 9 Texas/No. 8 Georgia winner vs. No. 1 Ohio State