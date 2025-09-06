Open Extended Reactions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed left the game in the third quarter of Saturday's win over Utah State after landing awkwardly at the end of a run, but coach Mike Elko said he's OK.

Elko declined to say what Reed injured but indicated he'd play next week when the Aggies visit No. 9 Notre Dame.

"I fully anticipate Marcel being fine," he said.

Reed lost his footing and fell during a scramble before being hit by a defender while down. He remained down on the field for a bit and trainers rushed out to tend to him. He got up after a couple of minutes and walked to the sideline.

Reed was in the medical tent for a few minutes before coming out and jogging off the field with trainers.

Texas A&M led 37-14 when Reed left with about four minutes to go in the third quarter. They went on to win 44-22 to improve to 2-0.