Syracuse coach Fran Brown made his team stay on the field and run extra sprints following a 27-20 overtime home win over UConn on Saturday.

Postgame video showed the entire team running sprints rather than leaving the field when the game ended, with Brown in the middle, directing them.

Brown said during his postgame television interview, he made the decision to run his team extra because there were certain times in the game the Orange were not running.

"Guys not running to get lined up, guys not running to the ball," Brown said. "I just want to celebrate the win with the people, but I'm so pissed. I'm mad as heck right now.

"I was taught through a lot of the coaches that coached me, you either coach it or allow it, so I feel that I'm allowing it. There's just some things that I gotta do. I just want to hold them to the standard of who they are. These guys are excellent men, they're going to be great fathers and husbands, and I want to make sure that I'm always holding them to that standard of who they are, and not allowing them to underachieve at anything."

Syracuse needed a fourth-quarter comeback even to be in position to get to overtime. Yasin Willis scored a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Orange their first lead of the game with 48 seconds left, but UConn tied the game on a 41-yard field goal from Chris Freeman with 1 second to go. On that drive, Syracuse allowed a fourth-and-10 conversion on an acrobatic catch from Skyler Bell.

But the Orange were able to pull out the win with a touchdown in overtime.

"They're relentless and they're tough," Brown said. "They showed that they can exemplify our core values. We didn't play our brand of football that I know they can play. That's what's frustrating.

"When I signed up for the job, I told them it was going to look a certain way, and it didn't look like that for about 50 minutes of football. I just want to do what I promised I was going to do."