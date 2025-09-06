Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- A week after Arch Manning struggled in a 14-7 loss at Ohio State, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian saw his quarterback bounce back in a 38-7 win over San Jose State, saying this game showcased more of Manning's style.

Manning matched a career high with four touchdown passes, going 19 of 30 for 295 yards, and added a 20-yard touchdown scramble tiptoeing down the left sideline at the end of the third quarter.

"I thought today was a byproduct of the week of work. He played aggressive throughout the week. He studied the game plan. He knew exactly what we were trying to do, and I thought today he played more of his style," Sarkisian said. "He extended plays, used his legs, scrambles for a touchdown. That's the style of player that he is."

On several plays, Manning rolled out and found receivers. He had a few drops, with Sarkisian saying Texas "didn't catch the ball great for him." But he was pleased he was able to make plays happen when things broke down.

"Him playing his game and not trying to play at somebody else's style of game, I think is important for him," Sarkisian said.

Manning also threw a bad interception where he was under pressure and heaved the ball into double coverage from the Spartans' 14-yard line. And on a couple of other throws, San Jose State defenders had a shot at picking him off but couldn't haul it in.

"A lot to work on," Manning said. "I thought it was sloppy for my part. Can't turn the ball over in the red area. I've got to play better. I think all around it was a little sloppy."

Manning started slowly, going 3 of 6 for 11 yards on his 1st 2 drives. But then, on a 3rd and 3, with 2:52 left in the first quarter, Manning found Parker Livingstone along the left sideline with room to run, and he turned it upfield for an 83-yard touchdown.

Manning then reeled off a stretch where he went 5 for 5 for 142 yds and 4 touchdowns, including touchdowns on three consecutive passing attempts of 3 (to Livingstone), then 36- and 16-yarders to tight end Jack Endries.

"Anytime you can get points on the board after a slow start it feels good," Manning said. "Then [we] finally got some rhythm. Defense started stepping up too, so we've just got to start quicker next week."

Texas committed 12 penalties for 115 yards, and the game bogged down in the second half. The Longhorns have four new offensive line starters, and lots of new faces at wide receiver and tight end. And even Texas stars like edge rusher Colin Simmons (two offsides penalties, one for roughing the passer) didn't perform their best.

"I think as our team in general goes, this is not the best version of Texas football this season that we're going to see," Sarkisian said. "My foot's got to get in their butt here on Monday morning. That's unacceptable. And there's a standard in which we want to play the game and 12 penalties does not meet that standard."

Manning said all week he had to play better for Texas to win. He was encouraged his performance on Saturday finding a way to make plays, but still isn't ready to say he's at his best, either.

Sarkisian said that's a balancing act he's walking with his first-time starter, saying Manning is gifted with his dual-threat abilities, but his team is learning on the fly as well to know that the ball could be coming while he's on the move, or how to block for him as he's scrambling.

"There's things that we're learning as we go as a team, but those are some of the growing pains that we have to work through," Sarkisian said.

Those growing pains still resulted in an easy win at home on Saturday. For Sarkisian, he said he can see the trust growing around his team and around Manning.

"The guys rally around him, you can feel it today on the sidelines," Sarkisian said. "They really like playing with Arch, and that's important."