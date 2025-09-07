Open Extended Reactions

Nothing sweetens a big win like having receipts at the ready.

The Oregon Ducks proved that to be true in Week 2, bringing their social media A-game after blasting the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3. The Ducks ended the game with seven consecutive touchdowns and entered halftime with a 41-3 lead.

In the week leading up to the game, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had talked about Oregon's roster construction and budget. "Oregon is paying a lot, a lot of money for their team," Gundy said. "From a nonconference standpoint, there's coaches saying they should [play teams with similar budgets]."

Soon thereafter, Oregon coach Dan Lanning fired back: "If you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you better be invested in winning. We spend to win," Lanning said in response to Gundy's comments. "Some people save to have an excuse for why they don't. ... I can't speak on their situation; I have no idea what they got in their pockets over there."

After the dominant victory, the Ducks' social media referenced Lanning's response.

And if the digital message wasn't clear, Oregon amplified things -- literally. As the teams left the field following the final whistle, Autzen Stadium's speakers played AC/DC's "Moneytalks."

The Ducks weren't the only team to get in a postgame jab after a win on Saturday. Here are all the best trolls from Week 2 of the college football season:

Ohio 17, West Virginia 10

After putting a scare into the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 1, the Ohio Bobcats kept punching to earn a power conference win in Week 2, taking down the West Virginia Mountaineers 17-10 in Athens, Ohio. Wide receiver Chase Hendricks finished with 8 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the win, while the Bobcats defense held the Mountaineers to just 250 total yards of offense.

Playing off West Virginia's iconic postgame song and its status as the visiting team, Ohio put its own spin on the lyrics of John Denver's classic.

🎶 Country roads, send 'em home 🎶 pic.twitter.com/smAi5YT1Eg — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) September 6, 2025

Iowa State 16, Iowa 13

The Iowa State Cyclones picked up a rivalry game victory in Week 2, downing their in-state brethren Iowa Hawkeyes 16-13 to claim the CyHawk Trophy for a second consecutive year. Kicker Kyle Konrardy played the hero (again) for the Cyclones, converting on a 54-yard field goal attempt with just under two minutes ahead in the contest to put Iowa State ahead for good. Konrardy also connected on a game-winning field goal in last season's edition of the rivalry.

Unsurprisingly, the Cyclones' social media team took the opportunity to troll their in-state rivals after the big win. Iowa's official state nickname is The Hawkeye State, a moniker Iowa State put their own spin on after lifting the CyHawk.

Syracuse 27, UConn 20

The Syracuse Orange earned their first win of the young season at home on Saturday, downing the UConn Huskies 27-20 in overtime at the Carrier Dome. The triumph wasn't without stress -- UConn led from the second quarter until the game's final minute, and then forced overtime with a last-second field goal after the Orange took the lead with 48 seconds remaining -- but ultimately a six-yard touchdown pass from Steve Angeli to Justus Ross-Simmons and a defensive stop got the job done in overtime.

After the game, Syracuse took a crack at UConn's mascot by posting a photo showing Otto the Orange holding the leashes of a number of husky puppies.

Texas State 43, UTSA 36

After a thrilling game that featured a combined 918 yards of offense, it was the Texas State Bobcats that scored last and came out on top against the UTSA Roadrunners in a rivalry shootout.

Beau Sparks proved the difference for the Bobcats in the end -- finishing the day with 5 catches for 155 yards, the most important of being a 65-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put give Texas State a 43-36 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Bobcats celebrated the I-35 rivalry win with a simple but effective postgame troll -- a photo of a bobcat with roadrunner feathers in its mouth standing on a football field.