The Minnesota Golden Gophers were suffering from success on Saturday.

Minnesota walked away with a 66-0 win against the Northwestern State Demons. The Gophers posted 258 yards rushing and an incredible five touchdowns on the ground, including 128 yards from Grant Washington. Due to the margin of victory -- and inclement weather in the area -- the game was called with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Things got so out of hand in the game that Minnesota ran out of the fireworks it uses to celebrate touchdowns and had to apologize to the fans.

"We ran out of fireworks ... Ope, sorry!" read the jumbotron at Huntington Bank Stadium shortly after the Gophers scored their final points of the afternoon. Considering the margin of victory, it's likely that Minnesota fans didn't mind all that much.