GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Nico Gramatica hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired, and South Florida stunned No. 13 Florida 18-16 on Saturday to give the Bulls consecutive wins against ranked opponents to start the season.

South Florida, who beat then-No. 25 Boise State last week, is just the fourth unranked team in the poll era (since 1936) to win its first two games of a season against AP-ranked opponents, joining 2012 Oregon State, 2008 East Carolina and 1976 North Carolina, according to ESPN Research.

Gramatica missed a 58-yarder with 2:52 remaining but got a chance to redeem himself after Florida defensive lineman Brandon Bett spit at a South Florida player on the Bulls' next possession. Bett was ejected with a little more than two minutes to play, and the Bulls (2-0) got 15 yards and an automatic first down to spark an 87-yard drive.

It was the latest setback for embattled Florida coach Billy Napier, whose team is 1-1 for the fourth consecutive year.

The Gators looked as though they would rally after freshman Vernell Brown III returned a punt 40 yards to set up DJ Lagway 's lone touchdown pass. But the Gators flopped down the stretch, an all-too-familiar feeling during Napier's tenure.

Napier's playcalling was scrutinized as much as Lagway's rehabilitated throwing shoulder, and the Gators found themselves trailing 15-9 in the fourth quarter following a defensive breakdown and a safety caused by a poor snap.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.