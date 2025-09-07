Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The man with more Super Bowl wins than any other coach in NFL history now has his first win as a college coach, too.

Bill Belichick picked up win No. 1 in college -- and No. 334 overall -- as North Carolina shrugged off a dismal opening performance Monday vs. TCU and beat Charlotte on Saturday night, 20-3.

"It's great," Belichick said, "but it's really about the team. It was disappointing Monday night against TCU, but these guys bounced back -- players, coaches, staff, support people -- and just got back to work. They were determined to have a better outcome. I'm really proud of what they did. They deserve the credit for tonight."

After a 48-14 blowout loss that included two defensive touchdowns by the Horned Frogs, Belichick praised the team's ability to shrug off the performance and focus on the fundamentals.

UNC led 17-3 at the half, rushed for 148 yards, and didn't turn over the ball against Charlotte. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels' maligned defense held the 49ers to just 21 yards on the ground, five days after TCU ran for 258.

The news cycle in the aftermath of Monday's loss had been ugly for Belichick and the Tar Heels -- "a lot of negativity from the outside," he said -- including reports from multiple outlets, including ESPN, that scouts from the New England Patriots, with whom Belichick won six Super Bowls, have been banned from North Carolina's facility.

Belichick confirmed that Saturday, saying the decision was in direct response to a closed-door edict in New England.

"It's obvious I'm not welcome at their facility," Belichick said, "so they're not welcome at ours."

Belichick has had an acrimonious divorce from New England and owner Bob Kraft since he left the Patriots following the 2023 season, with multiple spats erupting in the media in recent months. Belichick took issue with comments from Kraft that hiring him had been a "big risk," releasing a statement in July saying he was the one who took a risk by accepting the job. In a Boston Globe story last month, Belichick appeared to take another swipe, saying that one of the perks of his job at North Carolina is that "there's no owner, there's no owner's son," the latter a reference to Jonathan Kraft.

Bill Belichick called his first win at UNC "great," but gave all the credit to "players, coaches, staff, support people" considering just five days earlier the Tar Heels were crushed by TCU. AP Photo/Nell Redmond

On Saturday, Belichick seemed to be in far better spirits, though hardly effervescent in his celebration.

Asked if the team had given Belichick a game ball to celebrate his first win with the Tar Heels, senior Gavin Gibson laughed and said, "If we'd tried, I think he'd look at us like, 'Nah.'"

Instead, Belichick pointed to UNC's determination to wipe the slate clean after Monday's ugly loss and offer some renewed hope that the Tar Heels wouldn't roll over.

"It was clear in the locker room and as we got out on the practice field there was a ... higher level of determination and commitment," Belichick said. "That was good to see us improve."

North Carolina hosts Richmond next week before heading to UCF to close out its nonconference schedule.