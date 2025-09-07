Open Extended Reactions

NORMAN, Okla. -- A week after John Mateer threw for the most yards in an Oklahoma quarterback debut against Illinois State, the transfer passer's instinctive playmaking highlighted an imperfect performance that helped propel the No. 18 Sooners to a 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan on Saturday night.

While Oklahoma smothered Wolverines freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, Mateer completed 21 of his 34 passes for 270 yards with a passing touchdown and an interception. He also finished with a team-high 19 carries for 74 yards, adding a pair of rushing scores on either side of halftime in his second career start for the Sooners.

"You saw what he can do," Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said of Mateer. "He falls forward a lot. He's got great strength and great skills. Tough guy. He's fearless. He attacks everything without fear."

Playing behind four new offensive line starters, including freshman left tackle Michael Fasusi, Mateer remained poised against the Michigan pass rush early, connecting on completions of 34, 31 and 21 yards across the Sooners' initial pair of offensive drives. According to ESPN Research, Mateer finished 8-of-13 with 156 passing yards and a touchdown in blitzing situations Saturday.

Oklahoma opened the scoring on its opening possession via a pop pass from Mateer to wide receiver Deion Burks, who logged a team-high seven receptions for 101 yards. Mateer's 2-yard rushing score with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter handed Oklahoma a 14-0 halftime lead, and he used his legs again for a 10-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Mateer's 19 carries marked the fourth-highest single-game tally of his career and included three runs of at least 10 yards. With his pair of rushing scores, Mateer joined Lamar Jackson and D'Eriq King as the only FBS players to record at least one passing and rushing score in eight consecutive games since 2015, according to ESPN Research, dating to his breakout campaign at Washington State last fall.

"John's a willing runner," Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. "He understands what it takes to win. They're definitely designed QB runs in the game. At the end of the day, you're just trying to win a football game, and John Mateer is willing [to run]. He probably took a big hit or two tonight. But hopefully all for the good of the team."

Mateer's night was not without mistakes. He was intercepted by Michigan defensive back TJ Metcalf in the first quarter after overthrowing tight end Will Huggins. Mateer was nearly intercepted again after halftime, and his third-quarter overthrow in the end zone beyond the hands of tight end Jaren Kanak cost the Sooners seven points as the Wolverines mounted a second-half comeback.

John Mateer's night wasn't without mistakes, but he finished 21-of-34 for 270 yards with a touchdown and interception and also ran for two scores in the Sooners' win over Michigan. Photo by Chad Hamilton/Icon Sportswire

But Mateer's risk-taking and flair for the extraordinary were also the drivers for Oklahoma in only the Sooners' third win over a top-15 opponent under Venables. The Sooners led 14-7 early in the third quarter when Mateer shed a tackle in the backfield, rolled to his right and fired a 36-yard strike to wide receiver Isaiah Sategna. Mateer ran in his second touchdown and lifted the Sooners to a 21-7 advantage just two plays later.

"The thing with John, I trust that kid to like no end," Arbuckle said. "He understands moments and situations. He knows when to take a chance, when not to take a chance. So whenever he lets one rip and puts the ball in what someone may say is a risky situation, whenever he does that, I have the utmost confidence that he's making the right decision."

Another one of Mateer's risks paid off early in the fourth quarter, ultimately launching an 8:27 drive that allowed Oklahoma to drain the remaining minutes and any lingering hope of a Michigan comeback.

Facing second-and-10 from the Sooners' 38-yard line, Mateer again rolled out and -- with Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham bearing down on him -- made a daring throw off his back foot into heavy traffic to find Kanak for a 9-yard connection.

"[Kanak] kind of went to the open space and I threw it a little dangerous," Mateer said. "But he made it happen."

A timely bit of innovation, Mateer's throw marked the start of a 16-play, 78-yard scoring drive that effectively iced Oklahoma's Week 2 victory and showed off the very best of Mateer and what his game-changing playmaking ability can offer the Sooners.

Oklahoma visits Temple in Week 3 before embarking on a gauntlet of an SEC schedule at home against Auburn on Sept. 20.