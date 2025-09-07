        <
        >

          College Football Playoff, bowl projections following Week 2

          Why Finebaum is still all-in on Arch Manning (0:48)

          "Remember that name, Arch Manning" - Chapter by Paul Finebaum, Gary Striewski, 09/07/2025 (0:48)

          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          Sep 7, 2025, 04:20 PM

          While Week 2 of the college football season did not offer the blockbuster matchups we saw in Week 1, it nonetheless packed a significant punch.

          The biggest blows were delivered by South Florida, Oklahoma and Oregon, which scored significant wins that boosted their standing in the College Football Playoff pecking order. But there were plenty of other results -- some upsets, some near-misses and some less-than-stellar victories -- that impacted the overall bowl picture.

          As in last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Miami
          Schlabach: No. 11 Iowa State at No. 6 Georgia

          Bonagura: No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Texas
          Schlabach: No. 10 Florida State at No. 7 Texas

          Bonagura: No. 9 Utah at No. 8 Florida State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 Notre Dame

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: Welcome to the party, South Florida. After dominating Boise State in Week 1, the Bulls backed that up by shocking Florida 18-16. That's two wins against ranked opponents to start the season, and while the jury remains out on how good Boise State and Florida actually are, no other Group of 5 team can claim as good a start. And for that reason, USF earns the No. 5 projected-champion spot this week.

          The other big move this week is Oklahoma, which jumped into picture with a strong showing against Michigan. The John Mateer pickup has worked out as designed so far, and with Temple, Auburn and Kent State up next on the schedule, the expectation here is that the Sooners will take a 5-0 record into the Red River Rivalry game with Texas on Oct. 11.

          Schlabach: Most of the top CFP contenders beat up on lesser opponents this week, but there was some shakeup in my top 12 because of a couple of surprising results. I dropped Clemson and Utah for Oklahoma and Iowa State. The Tigers struggled to put away Troy 27-16 at home (the Trojans led 16-0 late in the second quarter), which was probably a result of a hangover from a season-opening loss to LSU.

          Utah is still one of the top teams in the Big 12, but I thought it was appropriate to reward the Cyclones for their 16-13 victory over Iowa on Saturday. Likewise for Oklahoma, which was impressive in its 24-13 win over Michigan at home. With a stingy defense and Mateer running the offense, the Sooners could be a serious CFP player this season.

          South Florida also gets my Group of 5 conference champion pick after it stunned Florida in the Swamp. If USF can somehow make it three in a row at No. 5 Miami next week, it would be in the driver's seat for a CFP bid.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Miami

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Penn State
          Schlabach: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Penn State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Miami vs. No. 3 LSU
          Schlabach: No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 2 LSU

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: Oregon didn't just beat Oklahoma State -- the Ducks demoralized the Cowboys. No living person was around the last time Oklahoma State lost by as many points, underscoring how lopsided the 69-3 win was. A quarterfinal matchup between the Ducks and Texas would be appointment viewing, but there are really no bad possibilities for this round -- at least at this point in the season. This is another benefit of the change to not grant the byes to the top four conference champions. It ensures better matchups in the quarters.

          Schlabach: The top six teams in my bracket remain unchanged, although I did shuffle the order after Georgia looked sloppy in its 28-6 victory against FCS program Austin Peay at home. The Bulldogs lost two fumbles and couldn't score from the 1-yard line on three straight plays at the end of the first half. It wasn't the kind of performance Georgia coach Kirby Smart wanted going into next week's SEC opener at Tennessee.

          I dropped the Bulldogs from No. 4 to No. 6 in the seedings, behind No. 4 Miami and No. 5 Oregon. The Ducks had one of the most impressive performances of the week with their 69-3 demolition of Oklahoma State. Oregon piled up 631 yards of offense and returned two interceptions for touchdowns, handing Mike Gundy the worst loss in his 20-year tenure at his alma mater.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 2 LSU

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Miami vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: As the SEC and Big Ten arms race continues, just imagine the bragging rights that will come when one of the conferences sends two teams to the championship game for the first time in the expanded playoff era. Both leagues have a chance to achieve that this year, but right now -- even though it's way too early in the season to have a real sense of anything -- the Big Ten looks like it has better odds. My current projection has Ohio State and Oregon playing for it all, a repeat of last year's quarterfinal win by the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.

          Schlabach: Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon rolled this week, while LSU looked a little lethargic in its 23-7 win against Louisiana Tech. The Tigers might have still been celebrating their 17-10 win at Clemson in Week 1. They're going to have to be more consistent if they're going to be a legitimate CFP title contender.

          Like Kyle, I am projecting a rematch of last season's Oregon-Ohio State Rose Bowl, but I have them meeting in the semifinals, with the Buckeyes again prevailing.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Alabama State vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Washington vs. UNLV

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois
          Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Central Michigan

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Northern Illinois vs. Troy

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Florida International
          Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. Miami (Ohio)

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Auburn vs. Duke
          Schlabach: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Air Force

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Old Dominion vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: Boise State vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas State vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Frisco, Texas
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. New Mexico State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Central Michigan
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Navy

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Michigan State vs. Ohio
          Schlabach: Michigan State vs. Ohio

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Iowa
          Schlabach: BYU vs. Minnesota

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Temple vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Memphis

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: NC State vs. UTSA
          Schlabach: Boston College vs. Tulane

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Texas Tech

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. Hawai'i
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Wyoming vs. North Texas
          Schlabach: Wyoming vs. Texas State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Alabama
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Texas A&M

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Ole Miss

          Monday, Dec. 29

          Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kentucky vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Mississippi State vs. North Carolina

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Houston vs. Western Kentucky
          Schlabach: Colorado vs. Liberty

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Mississippi State
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Auburn

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. USC
          Schlabach: Utah vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Indiana vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: Indiana vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Washington
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. Alabama

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Cal
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Cal

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Missouri

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: NC State vs. South Carolina

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Arizona State