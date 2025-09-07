Open Extended Reactions

We told you so. The worse a week looks on paper, the more entertaining it turns out to be. After a Week 1 that featured bright, flashy matchups and no particularly classic games, Week 2 was the exact opposite. It was light in marquee matchups but dazzling from noon to midnight. (OK, the late-evening session wasn't amazing, but still.) There was a tense finish or an overtime game everywhere you looked.

We got points, too! After FBS vs. FBS games averaged just 23.0 points per team in Week 1, we jumped up to a far more normal 26.9 per team in Week 2, and this week's Favorite Games of the Weekend section below -- one that features far more than the customary 10 games because I couldn't help myself -- has scores like 48-45, 42-40, 36-35, 43-36, 56-49 and 39-38.

Saturday was a delight. And it told us very little about what to expect moving forward. No top teams were heavily tested -- unless you still consider Clemson a top team -- and so many of the players who enjoyed big Week 1s were bit players this time around. In that regard, the 2025 season hasn't really made any sense yet. FCS teams have looked more overwhelmed than ever in buy games but have also scored four wins, nearly as many as they had all of last season. Alabama played its worst game in nearly two decades, then responded with near perfection. No preseason Heisman favorite has looked the part twice (or, in a few cases, once).

It's all a big -- and incredibly delightful -- mess. Let's therefore use this space to play a game of true or false. What do we think we know two weeks into 2025?

True or false: So Arch Manning is the best QB in the SEC after all?

FALSE (HIS NAME'S NOT BEAU PRIBULA).

After a humbling season debut against Ohio State's defense -- quite possibly the best he'll see all year -- Texas' Arch Manning settled in Saturday against San José State. In the Longhorns' easy 38-7 win, he threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, sprinkling in a trio of non-sack rushes for 30 yards and another score. After another slow start (his first six passes netted just 11 yards), he connected for touchdown passes on four of five throws, and with major help from a defense that was forcing a cascade of turnovers, the Horns went up 28-0 before the Spartans knew what hit them. This one was easy.

After a strong bounce-back performance, Arch Manning is on top of the SEC, right? Not so fast, my friend. Tim Warner/Getty Images

So that's it then? Manning is great now and the Horns are ready to roll through the rest of the schedule? Not necessarily. Manning was still inefficient -- of his 31 dropbacks, 20 gained four or fewer yards -- and took some ill-advised hits in the pocket. He's still very much a work in progress, and hey, that's fine: With an elite defense and fantastic overall talent, Texas is going to win most of its games, and the goal is to peak in mid-January, not mid-September.

It only matters so much how you look heading into Week 3. But considering how much of a storyline SEC quarterback play was guaranteed to be this season, with so many talented teams starting new or inexperienced signal-callers, here's an interesting question for you: If you had to win a vital game this coming Saturday, which SEC quarterback would you choose to do it? Never mind who the best QB will be at the start of 2026; who's the best right now? Here's my own list.

1. Beau Pribula, Missouri. He left Penn State in search of a starring role, and his first two performances have been outstanding. Pribula is fifth nationally in completion rate (79.1%) and 25th in yards per dropback, and he has more non-sack rushing yards than LaNorris Sellers. And in his first Border Showdown against Kansas on Saturday, he threw for 334 yards and led a 15-point comeback.

2. John Mateer, Oklahoma. The world got the full John Mateer experience in OU's 24-13 win over Michigan. He's going to sling the ball around at all sorts of arm angles. He's going to risk interceptions in the name of big plays. He's going to slam into defenders even if it means wear-and-tear later in the year. And he's going to make plays: He threw for 278 yards and a touchdown and scored on two short-yardage rushes.

3. Taylen Green, Arkansas. You could make the case that Green should rank even higher -- he's third nationally in Total QBR, after all, although he did face a pair of weak opponents thus far. He's thrown a nation's-best 10 touchdown passes in two games, and he's rushed for 204 non-sack yards as well.

4. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt. Pavia has basically become the model SEC quarterback. The three guys above him here are all similarly physical with their legs and accurate with their arms, and considering what Pavia did Saturday at Virginia Tech, leading five consecutive touchdown drives to turn an early deficit into a 24-point road win, he has a case to rank three spots higher.

5. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee. The App State/UCLA transfer has now topped 7,000 career passing yards, and he's been on cruise control early into his Vols tenure: 66% completion rate, 13.7 yards per completion, no picks and two easy wins.

6. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU. He was solid against a good Clemson defense and wholly mediocre, with an interception and three sacks, in a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. He gets the benefit of the doubt because he has a stronger track record than most on this list, but it's time to pick it up.

7. Arch Manning, Texas. Hey, he's higher than he would have been a week ago, and he has two more nonconference tune-ups before SEC play begins.

8. Gunner Stockton, Georgia. Georgia has sleepwalked through the early season, and we've learned little about Stockton to date. That will change with Saturday's trip to Tennessee.

9. Ty Simpson, Alabama. He was overwhelmed against Florida State and virtually perfect against Louisiana-Monroe (17-for-17 for 226 yards). We'll learn what we need to in his next two games (Wisconsin, at Georgia).

10. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M. When Reed is making big plays through the air (as he did against UTSA), the A&M offense looks otherworldly. When it isn't, Reed can still lean on his legs and a quick, efficient passing game.

11. Austin Simmons, Ole Miss. In his first big start, Simmons malfunctioned early against Kentucky (two first-quarter INTs) but was excellent from there. Very encouraging, but his résumé is still pretty light.

12. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina. Sellers was all-or-nothing as a redshirt freshman in 2024, with occasionally spectacular plays masking major inconsistency. He had a lovely touchdown run and long-bomb touchdown pass against Virginia Tech in Week 1, but he has otherwise been even less consistent two games into 2025. He desperately needs that to change over the next two weeks against Pavia's Vandy and Pribula's Mizzou.

13. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State. The veteran has had a hit-and-miss career and ranks just 71st in Total QBR after two games, but he also threw the most memorable Mississippi State touchdown pass in years Saturday night in the Bulldogs' last-minute upset of Arizona State. We'll see if the Bulldogs can build on that.

14. Jackson Arnold, Auburn. He's been excellent with his legs and made solid plays to beat Baylor. He's also averaging just 2.7 yards per dropback on third and fourth down.

15. DJ Lagway, Florida. The sophomore battled various injuries all offseason, and he has been terribly rusty early this season. He's 73rd in Total QBR, he's averaging just 9.0 yards per completion, and his Gators couldn't score in the red zone and dropped a painful defeat to USF on Saturday.

16. Zach Calzada, Kentucky. In parts of two seasons at Texas A&M, Calzada produced a 56.7 Total QBR. After a star turn at FCS' Incarnate Word, he returned to the SEC to try again ... and he thus far has a 29.3 Total QBR.

True or false: Clemson is going to be a bust this year?

TRUE (EVEN IF DEFINITIONS VARY).

Granted, "bust" is in the eye of the beholder. When you're a top-five team in the preseason polls, playing at merely a top-15 level could be considered bust-like. But we'll have to wait until Clemson plays at a top-15 level to worry about that.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers weren't anywhere close to that against Troy on Saturday, falling behind 16-0 in the first half before rallying to win 27-16. Bryant Wesco Jr. had a pair of lovely touchdown catches to drive the comeback, and the defense improved dramatically in the second half, but they still outgained the Trojans by just a 316-301 margin and needed to force three turnovers to feel comfortable. SP+ was far more skeptical of the Tigers than the sportsbooks were, projecting them as only 19-point favorites instead of the 29-point line. But it still overestimated them by more than a touchdown.

Even in recent years, when Clemson slipped to a mere top-20 program, the Tigers could still count on offensive efficiency even if (or when) they lacked explosiveness. But while the national average for success rate* thus far in 2025 is 44.4%, they were at 41.8% against Troy (83rd in defensive SP+), and they're at 38.1% for the season, 106th in the country. Cade Klubnik, who began the season tied for second in the betting odds for the Heisman, is 104th in Total QBR, just behind FIU's Keyone Jenkins.

(* Success rate = how frequently an offense is gaining 50% of necessary yardage on first down, 70% on second and 100% on third and fourth. It is an on-base percentage for football and a strong driver of predictive quality.)

Yes, half of the Tigers' output has come against a great-looking LSU defense, but Saturday was when the rebound was supposed to begin. Instead, Clemson finished the game with more questions than it began with and slipped to a jarring 30th in SP+. (LSU's sleepwalking performance against Louisiana Tech didn't help them in terms of early opponent adjustments, either.)

Considering they haven't finished a season as low as 30th in SP+ since 2011, I'm going to guess the Tigers will find their sea legs at some point. They have too much talent not to. But even in a woeful ACC -- which has already seen eight teams drop by least 12 spots in SP+ (and four by at least 20) -- the Tigers have fallen behind both Louisville and Miami in the SP+ pecking order, and they're barely ahead of Florida State, Georgia Tech and Pitt.

As the resident Clemson skeptic this offseason, I really struggled to see the sort of national-title upside others did in this experienced team. But I still assumed they were good enough to set the bar in their conference. But never mind the standard they established while going 79-7 with two national titles from 2015 to 2020. Right now, they have to improve just to get back to the standard they've set in the years since.

True or false: Oregon is the best team in the country?

TRUE (FOR OKLAHOMA STATE'S SAKE, IT BETTER BE).

In this neighborhood, we understand that time of possession is not in any way a predictive stat. It says plenty about the personality and flow of a given game -- that Army more than doubled Kansas State's time of possession in Saturday evening's upset win, for instance, says it was very much an Army-style win -- but it doesn't tell us nearly as much about quality as we tend to think.

But still ... Oregon crafting a +420 yardage advantage over Oklahoma State (631-211) while losing the time-of-possession battle Saturday, in a 69-3 demolition, is some wicked stuff that tops anything they pulled off even during the Chip Kelly era. When the Ducks walloped UCLA 60-13 with 21:29 in time of possession in 2010, they had only a +292 yardage advantage. (That's also absurd, for the record.) When they beat up Washington (44-10) and Washington State (63-14) with 24:17 and 27:36 TOP, respectively, in 2008, their combined yardage margin in those games was +490, only a little higher than what they managed Saturday.

Dante Moore and Oregon look the part of national title contenders through two games. Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Their second play of the game was a 59-yard touchdown, and their third was a 65-yard touchdown. They had more gains of 40-plus yards (five) than OSU had gains of double-digit yardage (four). They made an example of the Cowboys in about 37 different ways, and poor OSU quarterback Zane Flores (7-for-19 for 67 yards and two pick-sixes) had just about the worst Saturday afternoon of his life.

Oregon was projected seventh in SP+ to start the season, and I was a little concerned about the level of unknowns -- they had so many new starters, especially on offense, and they needed a number of key transfers to hit if they were to meet their potential. Let's just say I am presently unconcerned about anything the Ducks have to offer. They are doing whatever they want to opponents, and they have surged to No. 1 in SP+, even past an Ohio State team that beat Texas and went full hot-knife-through-butter against Grambling State.

Those new pieces who needed to click for Oregon? They're clicking. Quarterback Dante Moore was 16-for-21 for 266 yards and three touchdowns against the Pokes. Receiver Malik Benson is averaging 14.1 yards per catch and a touchdown per game. How is the offensive line with three transfer starters performing? Well, Oregon has gained zero or fewer yards on just 17.5% of its snaps (third lowest in FBS) while gaining 20-plus on 12.7% (third highest). I'm guessing the line's doing well. Running back Makhi Hughes hasn't gotten rolling yet, but he has also gotten only 10 carries because garbage time has been kicking in so fast.

Oregon has started about as well as a team can. That's probably bad news for Northwestern and Oregon State, its next two opponents. That Week 5 matchup at Penn State can't come quickly enough.

True or false: Texas Tech is the best team in the Big 12?

FALSE (IF ONLY BECAUSE OF FIERCE COMPETITION).

It's hard to top outscoring your first two opponents by a combined 129-21. Yards: Tech 1,209, opponents 404. Even though their two opponents, Kent State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, ranked 167th and 346th, respectively, in last week's full SP+ rankings, that's some high-quality shop-wrecking right there.

On Saturday against an overwhelmed Kent State, Behren Morton went a tidy 18-for-26 for 258 yards and three scores, Adam Hill rushed for 127 yards, and before the game fell into my garbage time filter, the Red Raiders outgained the Golden Flashes by a 235-26 margin. They are very much treating bad teams as if a great team would, and it's hard to ask for more than that. They're up to 11th in SP+ for a lot of the same reasons Oregon has jumped to first.

A lot of Big 12 teams have looked just about as good, however, in the early going. The conference certainly has at least one deadweight team in Oklahoma State (and maybe another one in West Virginia), but other lower-tier Big 12 teams have looked good at least once, and the teams at the top have been brilliant.

• Utah outscored UCLA and Cal Poly by a combined 106-19 and outgained them 1,010-443.

• BYU outscored Portland State and Stanford by a combined 96-3 and outgained them 938-212.

• Arizona outscored Hawai'i and Weber State by a combined 88-9 and outgained them 900-474.

• TCU humiliated Bill Belichick's North Carolina on the opening Monday night of the season.

• Iowa State has actually played solid opponents and has sandwiched a jet-lag-defying 55-7 romp over South Dakota with gutty, 3-point wins over Kansas State and Iowa.

• Even with a rivalry road loss to Missouri (No. 13 in SP+) on Saturday, Kansas still has a pair of resounding wins -- a combined 77-14 over Fresno State and Wagner with a 1,014-359 yardage advantage -- on the résumé as well.

We'll see if wobbly Kansas State, Baylor and Arizona State teams can find their legs and live up to their potential. But even without them, the Big 12 has a lot of teams that look as if they could win the conference and/or command some attention for a possible CFP at-large bid. Texas Tech might be the best of the bunch, but the competition is too close to call.

True or false: USF is the best team in the Group of 5?

TRUE (NO MATTER WHAT THE NUMBERS SAY).

Who has a better résumé through two weeks than Alex Golesh's South Florida Bulls? They've already taken down two teams that were ranked in the preseason AP poll -- Boise State by a large margin in Week 1, then Florida via walk-off field goal in Week 2 -- and they were unanimous selections in our Saturday night playoff picks. They were projected to finish a brutal three-game start (they play at Miami next) with an average of about 0.5 wins, per SP+. They already have two. Surely they can't make it a third at Hard Rock Stadium next week, right?

SP+ is still trying to figure the Bulls out and has conservatively advanced them to only 63rd overall, sixth among G5 teams and just behind a tumbling Boise State.

Top 10 Group of 5 teams, per SP+:

39. Memphis (2-0)

46. Tulane (2-0)

54. Navy (2-0)

57. James Madison (1-1)

58. Boise State (1-1)

63. USF (2-0)

66. Toledo (1-1)

68. Army (1-1)

70. UConn (1-1)

When you overachieve against projections by a combined 59 points in your first two games, however, you're playing with house money. Until proven otherwise, we're just going to assume that quarterback Byrum Brown and big-play receivers Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod (combined: 13 catches for 288 yards and two TDs) will keep hitting home runs when it matters. They'll need to because the remaining schedule features not only Miami but also road games against two of the teams ranked above them in SP+ (Memphis and Navy). The journey is only beginning, but USF is one of the stories of the early season.

This week in SP+

The SP+ rankings have been updated for the week. Let's take a look at the teams that saw the biggest change in their overall ratings. (Note: We're looking at ratings, not rankings.)

Moving up

Here are the 10 teams that saw their ratings rise the most this week:

TEAM RATING CHG RANKING CHG Florida Atlantic +9.1 points +26 spots to 100th Northwestern +8.1 points +25 points to 82nd Minnesota +8.0 points +22 spots to 32nd Indiana +7.7 points +21 spots to 16th UTEP +7.7 points +14 spots to 115th UCF +7.5 points +22 spots to 49th Wake Forest +7.4 points +25 spots to 69th Alabama +7.1 points +8 spots to third Mississippi State +6.5 points +15 spots to 55th Colorado +6.2 points +14 spots to 53rd

The Big Ten enjoyed a nice overall ratings boost thanks to cupcake destruction from Northwestern, Minnesota and Indiana (combined score: 164-16). But looking at the rankings, the most noteworthy jump obviously came from Alabama. SP+ rewards virtually perfect performances, and the Tide outgaining ULM by a 583-148 margin (334-32 before my garbage time filter kicked in) certainly qualifies as that. SP+ can just never quit Bama, can it?

Moving down

Here are the 10 teams whose ratings fell the most:

TEAM RATING CHG RANKING CHG Oklahoma State -9.3 points -36 spots to 86th Louisiana-Monroe -8.5 points -20 spots to 126th Duke -7.2 points -30 spots to 64th LSU -5.5 points -16 spots to 21st Kent State -5.4 points -4 spots to 134th Arkansas State -4.9 points -16 spots to 106th Arizona State -4.8 points -20 spots to 50th Miami -4.4 points -17 spots to 27th Florida -4.3 points -15 spots to 24th Miami (Ohio) -3.9 points -17 spots to 114th

Oof, Oklahoma State. But we've already covered the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Miami's stumble was a product of a strange early-season issue we're seeing. The Hurricanes scored TDs on their first five drives in a 45-3 win over Bethune-Cookman, but because they played a bottom-tier FCS team and weren't perfect in every way -- not a ton of big plays before garbage time, a couple of decent first-half drives allowed -- their performance graded out poorly compared to absolute destructions such as BYU's 69-0 win over Portland State and others. Therefore their rating fell. I'm not at all worried about the Canes, but the bar is absurdly high when you're playing the lowest-rated FCS opponents.

Who won the Heisman this week?

I am once again awarding the Heisman every single week of the season and doling out weekly points, F1-style (in this case, 10 points for first place, nine for second, and so on). How will this Heisman race play out, and how different will the result be from the actual Heisman voting?

Here is this week's Heisman top 10:

1. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (34-for-50 passing for 440 yards and 4 touchdowns, plus 28 non-sack rushing yards against SMU)

2. Vicari Swain, South Carolina (2 punt return touchdowns and a forced fumble against SC State)

3. Ty Simpson, Alabama (17-for-17 passing for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus a rushing score against ULM)

4. Jayden Maiava, USC (16-for-24 passing for 412 yards and 4 touchdowns against Georgia Southern)

5. Cam Cook, Jacksonville State (29 carries for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns against Liberty)

6. DeJuan Echoles Jr., Ball State (3 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles against Auburn)

7. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State (19-for-29 passing for 231 yards and 4 touchdowns, plus 67 non-sack rushing yards and a touchdown against Boston College)

8. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College (34-for-45 passing for 390 yards and 4 touchdowns against Michigan State)

9. Noah Fifita, Arizona (17-for-22 passing for 373 yards and 5 touchdowns against Weber State)

10. Hank Beatty, Illinois (8 catches for 128 yards, plus a 25-yard rushing touchdown against Duke)

Vicari Swain had the most unique stat line of the season thus far, and his two punt return touchdowns in two minutes, including one off a partial block, served a pretty important purpose for a South Carolina team whose offense never shifted out of second gear against SC State. But leading two late touchdown drives to force overtime and throwing for 440 yards in a vital win, as Sawyer Robertson did, will usually get you the top spot on this list.

Honorable mention:

• Xavier Atkins, Auburn (5 tackles, 4 TFLs and 2 sacks against Ball State)

• Carson Beck, Miami (22-for-24 passing for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman)

• Taylen Green, Arkansas (17-for-26 passing for 239 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs, plus 151 non-sack rushing yards and a touchdown against Arkansas State)

• Robert Henry Jr., UTSA (17 carries for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 21 receiving yards and a touchdown against Texas State)

• Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (4 tackles, 3 TFLs and 3 sacks against Utah State)

• Beau Pribula, Missouri (30-for-39 passing for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 19 non-sack rushing yards against Kansas)

• Jamal Roberts, Missouri (13 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown, plus two receptions against Kansas)

• Hollywood Smothers, NC State (17 carries for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 13 receiving yards against Virginia)

• J'Mari Taylor, Virginia (17 carries for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 13 receiving yards against NC State)

Through two weeks, here are your points leaders. We've had 20 different players fill the two top-10s thus far, so we've got five ties in the top 10.

1T. Jonah Coleman, Washington (10 points)

1T. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (10 points)

3T. Rocco Becht, Iowa State (nine points)

3T. Vicari Swain, South Carolina (nine points)

5T. Parker Navarro, Ohio (eight points)

5T. Ty Simpson, Alabama (eight points)

7T. Taylen Green, Arkansas (seven points)

7T. Jayden Maiava, USC (seven points)

9T. Cam Cook, Jacksonville State (six points)

9T. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (six points)

Safe to say, the Heisman race hasn't really begun yet.

My 10 -- make it 20! -- favorite games of the weekend

As I warned above, there was simply no way I was sticking to 10 games this week. Even at 20, I couldn't squeeze in all the games I wanted to. And I couldn't even decide on a No. 1!

1T. Mississippi State 24, No. 12 Arizona State 20. The game that produced the first "HOLY S---" of the season in my Teams chat with my editor pretty much has to be No. 1.

play 0:40 Mississippi State upsets Arizona State on game-winning TD Blake Shapen throws the game-winning touchdown in the final minute as Mississippi State upsets Arizona State.

1T. Baylor 48, No. 17 SMU 45 (2OT). This absurd track meet also has to be No. 1. SMU led by 14 with six minutes left but couldn't close the door on Robertson and the Bears. SMU kicker Collin Rogers (two missed field goals, including one in OT) probably didn't get much sleep last night.

3. USF 18, No. 13 Florida 16. Florida moved the ball beautifully in the first half but settled for field goals each time, gave up a 66-yard TD in the third quarter and, after taking the lead back in the fourth quarter, let the Bulls drive 87 yards (with help from the silliest penalty of the week https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/46179368/usf-stuns-florida-second-straight-win-vs-ranked-team) for the walk-off field goal.

4. Michigan State 42, Boston College 40 (2OT). Boston College was efficient, and Michigan State was explosive, and after 60 delightfully even minutes, the game was decided by who could make their 2-point conversion in the second OT.

5. Division II: Fort Hays State 36, No. 5 CSU-Pueblo 35. The smaller schools always provide. Fort Hays State knocked off a top-five D-II team for the first time, overcoming an early 15-point deficit, taking the lead with 1:47 remaining and then, 80 seconds later, blocking CSU-Pueblo's game-tying PAT attempt!

6. NC State 35, Virginia 31. UVA had a massive opportunity here, outgaining NC State, 514-420, and driving the length of the field to get in position to win in the final minute. But Cian Stone stepped in front of a poor Chandler Morris pass in the end zone with 1:02 left, and the Pack prevailed.

7. Texas State 43, UTSA 36. This was every bit the track meet I had hoped for. UTSA's Robert Henry Jr. nearly made the Heisman top 10 for the second straight week, but after five second-half lead changes and a 65-yard Brad Jackson-to-Beau Sparks TD, TXST made three late stops to seal the road win.

8. Missouri 42, Kansas 31. Mizzou played "Mr. Brightside" and overcame an early 21-6 deficit thanks to relentless ball control, but Kansas still led with five minutes remaining. It wasn't until Jamal Roberts' 63-yard burst with 1:49 left that the home fans could feel comfortable.

9. Division III: University of New England 56, Coast Guard 49. Nor'easters win a track meet! The opening weekend of the D-III season gave us this marvel, a game with 1,365 total yards, two fourth-quarter lead changes and a game-winning, 21-yard pass from Chris Lang to Berto Zepeda.

10. Syracuse 27, UConn 20 (OT). Not sure about the whole "make 'em run after the game" thing, but Syracuse took its first lead with 48 seconds left, and after Chris Freeman's 41-yard field goal forced overtime, the Orange won with a Justus Ross-Simmons touchdown and a goal-line stop.

11. FCS: Presbyterian 39, Furman 38 (OT). Presbyterian has finished with two winning records in 17 FCS seasons, but a week after a 15-10 upset of No. 11 Mercer, the Blue Hose moved to 2-0 with another big upset. They forced overtime with a 17-0 second-half run, then sealed the win with a 2-point conversion in the first OT.

12. FCS: Delaware State 37, Albany 32. DeSean Jackson's Hornets have overachieved against projections twice in two games, and they scored the first win of the Jackson era with a 27-yard Kaiden Bennett touchdown run with 34 seconds left.

13. Nevada 20, Sacramento State 17. My favorite win probability chart of the week.

That's what it looks like when you win because of a) a pick-six with 2:17 remaining, b) two disallowed touchdowns in the final minute and c) a missed field goal at the buzzer.

14. FCS: No. 2 South Dakota State 30, No. 3 Montana State 24 (2OT). It was more a battle of attrition than a fireworks show, but despite losing a late lead because of a fumble return TD, SDSU outlasted MSU in overtime in this FCS heavyweight fight.

15. Army 24, Kansas State 21. You can't win when you don't have the ball. Army scored on a 7:22 field goal drive, recovered a surprise onside kick, scored on a 7:54 touchdown drive and picked off an Avery Johnson pass to steal an upset and send K-State reeling.

16. No. 16 Iowa State 16, Iowa 13. A Cy-Hawk game decided by field goals and a late defensive stop?? I don't believe it!

17. Division II: East Central (Okla.) 24, No. 15 Ouachita Baptist 22. SP+ favored OBU by 18 points in this game, and the Tigers led by nine at halftime, but ECU charged back thanks to 174 rushing yards from Cade Searcy and a 24-yard Gabriel Ogura field goal at the buzzer.

18. Tulane 33, South Alabama 31. This game had letdown potential, with Tulane pummeling Northwestern in Week 1 and prepping for a big game against Ole Miss ahead. The Green Wave led by 16 with 10 minutes left, but USA struck back with two touchdowns. Unfortunately, they converted only one of two 2-point conversion tries.

19. FCS: UT Rio Grande Valley 27, Prairie View A&M 21. In their debut season, the UTRGV Vaqueros are now 2-0! They watched a 17-0 first-quarter lead turn into a late 21-20 deficit at PVAMU, but Nathan Denney scored with 2:21 left, and Elijah Graham grabbed a game-clinching fumble recovery.

20. Fresno State 36, Oregon State 27. Oregon State missed four 2-point conversions, so a 34-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 left gave the Beavers only a 27-26 lead instead of, say, 31-26. Dylan Lynch's 43-yard field goal with 29 seconds left therefore gave Fresno State the lead, and Jakari Embry clinched the game with a pick-six.