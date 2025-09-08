Poggi to be Michigan's head coach next two games (0:52)

Biff Poggi will be Michigan's interim head coach for the next two games as Sherrone Moore serves a suspension stemming from the NCAA's ruling on the school's advance-scouting case.

Poggi will coach the Wolverines this weekend against Central Michigan and then on Sept. 20 at Nebraska.

Moore can coach Michigan throughout this practice week, as his suspension isn't triggered until midnight Saturday. Unlike former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, whose Big Ten-imposed suspension in 2023 only kept him off the sideline on game days, Moore cannot participate in practices or other team-related activities during his actual suspension.

He will return from suspension ahead of Michigan's Oct. 4 matchup against Wisconsin.

Poggi, Michigan's associate head coach, most recently was the head coach at Charlotte, where he went 6-16 over two years before being fired with two games remaining last season.

The No. 23 Wolverines (1-1) are coming off a 24-13 loss at Oklahoma.

The NCAA also suspended Moore for the 2026 opener, which is expected to be against Western Michigan in Frankfurt, Germany.