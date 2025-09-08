2025 'College GameDay' Week 3: Georgia vs. Tennessee

Open Extended Reactions

Week 3 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday for a showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Vols. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at a special location in Knoxville. Specific details will be revealed at later date. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee.

Why we're excited for Georgia at Tennessee

"College GameDay" is headed to Knoxville for the first time since 2022.

The Vols are looking to snap an eight-game skid against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia has won eight straight meetings in its series with Tennessee, with all eight victories by at least 14 points.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in SEC openers under Kirby Smart and have won 10 straight conference openers dating back to 2015.

Tennessee is coming off a 72-17 victory over East Tennessee State, the program's most points in a game since beating Carson-Newman 73-0 in 1929.

The Vols have seven passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in their first two games this season. The only other FBS school with seven of each through two games is USC (seven passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns).

The last time Georgia and Tennessee were on 'CGD'

Alabama hosted Georgia for "CGD" on Sept. 28, 2024. The Bulldogs ultimately lost to the Crimson Tide 41-34. Saturday marks Georgia's 41st appearance on "College GameDay." Tennessee last appeared on "CGD" on Sept. 21, 2024, when it defeated Oklahoma 25-15. Saturday marks Tennessee's 28th appearance on "College GameDay."

