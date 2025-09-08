Why Finebaum is still all-in on Arch Manning (0:48)

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian quickly dismissed a question about Arch Manning's health after social media videos of the Longhorns quarterback set off a weekend of speculation.

A reporter said Monday that Manning "appeared to be having throwing pains," and Sarkisian cut him off.

"According to who? Arch said that to you?" Sarkisian said.

The reporter responded to Sarkisian that he had not spoken to Manning, adding that videos circulating on social media appeared to show the quarterback grimacing in pain.

"I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that," Sarkisian quipped in response.

The play in question was on a throw that Manning short-hopped to receiver Ryan Wingo over the middle during Texas' 38-7 win over San Jose State.

On the television broadcast, Manning appeared to grimace as he threw the ball. Manning was told after the game about the speculation on social media and was asked if he was having any shoulder issues.

"No, I've got to make that throw," Manning said. "[Wingo] was open, ran a good dig route."

When asked Saturday if Manning was dealing with any injuries, Sarkisian said, "I don't know. News to me."

After Manning struggled in Texas' season-opening loss against Ohio State, including a few errant throws with a similar delivery, Sarkisian chalked up his mechanics to anxiousness in his footwork.

"There were a couple times where we had some crossing routes where I didn't feel like he brought his feet to where he wanted to throw the ball, which in turn forced kind of a little bit more of a sidearm delivery, which isn't his style of throwing," Sarkisian said.

Manning finished Saturday's win against San Jose State by tying a career-high with four touchdown passes, going 19-of-30 for 295 yards, and added a 20-yard touchdown scramble.