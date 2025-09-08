Open Extended Reactions

Northwestern starting running back Cam Porter, a sixth-year senior who has led the team in rushing in three seasons, will miss the rest of the 2025 season with an injury, coach David Braun said.

Porter sustained an apparent right leg injury after an 11-yard run to the sideline in the third quarter of Friday's 42-7 win against Western Illinois. He had to be helped to the sideline and then was carted to the locker room, returning on crutches toward the end of the game. He had 91 rushing yards and a 43-yard touchdown run in the victory.

"All of us are crushed for Cam," Braun said. "There's no one that's worked harder, invested more in our program. ... I'm emotional because I feel for him but it's true he'll continue to be one of the best captains we've ever had."

Porter, who is in his third year as a team captain, led Northwestern in rushing as a true freshman in 2020, when the team reached the Big Ten championship in a season shortened by COVID-19. After a preseason ACL tear wiped out his 2022 campaign, he returned and then led the team with 651 rushing yards in 2023 and 501 rushing yards last fall.

A Cincinnati native, Porter has 1,908 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 425 receiving yards.

Junior Joe Himon II and sophomore Caleb Komolafe are expected to get the bulk of carries following Porter's injury. Northwestern hosts No. 4 Oregon on Saturday.