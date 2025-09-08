Open Extended Reactions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray will miss the rest of the season with injuries, coach Rich Rodriguez said Monday.

Rodriguez announced on his weekly radio show that White will undergo surgery later this week and that Bray will require surgery at some point.

White injured a knee when he was tackled in the second quarter of West Virginia's 17-10 loss at Ohio on Saturday. Ohio's Jalen Thomeson used his left hand to pull down White with a horse-collar tackle and his right hand to grab White by the facemask. Thomeson was flagged for two penalties on the play. White eventually was driven off the field on a cart.

White ran for 845 yards last season and had 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns in two games this season, including a 32-yard TD run in the first quarter Saturday.

Rodriguez said Bray's injury was to the same foot that ended his season after five games a year ago. Bray had 95 receiving yards on seven catches against Ohio and FCS Robert Morris.

West Virginia (1-1) will host Pittsburgh (2-0) in the Backyard Brawl on Saturday.