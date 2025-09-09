Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff has named former Virginia Tech and Memphis head coach Justin Fuente its senior adviser for football, a new role created to bring a coach's perspective to the policies and procedures of the CFP.

Fuente, who will report directly to CFP executive director Rich Clark, will be responsible for providing guidance on operational matters, including consulting with the FBS conference offices, the NCAA and its national coordinator of football officiating, and the CFP's chief medical officer. Fuente will also work with the CFP staff on the implementation of playoff policies and best practices related to game operations, officiating, technology and other policy considerations.

"We are excited to have Justin joining the CFP," Clark said. "He is well respected among his peers in college football, has an impressive knowledge of the game and understands the perspective of coaches and players. He will be a great fit for our team."

Fuente comes to the CFP after a 21-year coaching career at the collegiate level, serving most recently as the head coach at Virginia Tech (2016-21) and Memphis (2012-15). His 2014 Memphis Tigers won a share of the American Conference championship, and Fuente earned conference coach of the year honors in both 2014 (American) and 2016 (ACC).

"I am thrilled about this new opportunity for my family and me," Fuente said. "Football has been an important part of my life as a player, teammate and coach, and I appreciate this chance to give back to the game I love. I look forward to working with the College Football Playoff staff and helping to grow one of the great events in all of sports."

Prior to his head coaching stops at Virginia Tech and Memphis, Fuente spent 11 seasons in a variety of offensive assistant coaching roles at Illinois State (2001-06) and TCU (2007-11). A standout high school quarterback at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fuente attended Oklahoma before transferring to Murray State. After graduation, he played for the Oklahoma Wranglers of the Arena Football League in 2000 and 2001 before transitioning into coaching.