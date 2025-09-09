Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, who missed a game while recovering from a lower-body injury, is trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's matchup against No. 12 Clemson, coach Brent Key said.

King, a sixth-year senior, was injured in the Yellow Jackets' season-opening victory against Colorado, but he sat out last week vs. FCS opponent Gardner-Webb after medical staff ultimately decided to hold him out.

Key said King's status for Saturday's game remains unclear.

"Looks good, feels good," Key said during Tuesday's news conference. "We'll make a determination this weekend."

King accounted for 299 total yards and three rushing TDs against Colorado, including a game-winning 45-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining to go up 27-20.

Freshman backup Aaron Philo earned ACC rookie of the week honors after overcoming two early turnovers against Gardner-Webb to throw for a freshman school-record 373 yards.

If King plays, he will be looking to avenge a poor performance in his only other outing against Clemson. Back in 2023, he threw four interceptions in a 42-21 loss, the most recent of Clemson's nine consecutive victories in the series.

The Yellow Jackets will release their availability report Thursday and an update Friday before a final update coming two hours before Saturday's kickoff. Players will be designated as available, probable, questionable, or out on Thursday and Friday, with the options reduced to available, gametime decision or out on Saturday.

"We'll follow the procedures and get it in," Key said. "We'll do what we're required to do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.