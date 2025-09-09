Open Extended Reactions

Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga, who started the team's first two games, will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles' tendon injury sustained Saturday at Iowa State.

Ostrenga, a 6-foot-4, 248-pound senior, suffered the injury in the first quarter Saturday. He underwent surgery Monday to repair the tendon, coach Kirk Ferentz said.

"It's really unfortunate," Ferentz said Tuesday. "Addison is a great young guy, and you hate to have anybody certainly lose playing time, and he's one of our senior guys, leader, and just a tremendous young person. That's certainly disappointing."

Ostrenga started four games in 2024 and six in 2023 and has 48 career receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He had one catch for eight yards in Iowa's season-opening win against Albany.

Junior Zach Ortwerth and senior Hayden Large are expected to get more work in Ostrenga's absence. Iowa hosts UMass on Saturday night.