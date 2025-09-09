SAN FRANCISCO -- A federal judge in California has heard arguments in the Mountain West Conference's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Pac-12 over $55 million in "poaching fees."

Judge Susan van Keulen was not expected to make a ruling on the case Tuesday.

"The Pac-12 Conference will continue to move forward with our legal action against the Mountain West Conference," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "We appreciate the Court's consideration of the issues at today's hearing, and we will await its decision. We remain confident in the strength of our position and remain focused on advancing the academic excellence, athletic achievement, and tradition that have defined the Pac-12 for more than a century."

The Pac-12 and some of the schools it has added have filed legal actions, claiming the poaching clause the league agreed to when it signed a scheduling agreement for its football teams for last season was invalid. The clause called for payments to the Mountain West of $10 million for the first team that left, with the amount growing by $500,000 for every additional team. That was on top of the $17 million-plus exit fees schools were responsible for as part of a different agreement.

Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Boise State are all set to join the Pac-12 starting in 2026.

The Pac-12 filed its federal antitrust lawsuit against the Mountain West last year and requested Tuesday's hearing on the motion to dismiss after the two sides failed to reach an agreement through mediation.