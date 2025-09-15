Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws five touchdowns and runs in another as the Hoosiers pour it on Indiana State. (0:59)

College football is known for bringing fun both on and off the field, and Week 3 of the 2025 season was no different.

The big games delivered as expected. Georgia-Tennessee and West Virginia-Pittsburgh each brought thrilling overtime conclusions. Georgia Tech pulled off a walk-off win against Clemson to make an early statement in the ACC title race. Needless to say, if you were a college football fan on Saturday, you had an entertaining day.

In addition to all the top highlights and star performances, there was fun to be had off the beaten path as well. You had lollipop passes and Batman quotes. And does anything speak to the ethos of college football quite like a goalpost in a school president's swimming pool?

We handed out a number of nontraditional superlatives from Week 3.

Most family friendly: Indiana's quarterback play

Indiana demolished Indiana State on Friday night, having an especially large amount of success through the air, as the Hoosiers threw for 379 yards and seven touchdowns in their 73-0 rout.

The remarkable part? Of those 379 yards, 374 (along with all seven touchdowns) came from not one, but two quarterbacks named Mendoza. Fernando Mendoza started the game and went 19-of-20 for 270 yards with five touchdowns. With the game sufficiently in the bag, he was then relieved by his younger brother, Alberto Mendoza, who threw for 104 yards and a pair of scores.

Most unusual throwing style: C.J. Evans

It took a trick play for Samford to get its only score on the board against Baylor, but that touchdown was glorious in its execution.

A double-pass design put the ball in the hands of running back C.J. Evans, who then lobbed a toss to wide receiver Torrey Ward that more closely resembled an eephus pitch. The aerodynamics or aesthetics of the pass were of little relevance, though; Ward brought it in and was tackled as he crossed the goal line. By our incredibly unofficial calculations, Evans' lollipop was in the air for approximately two and a half seconds, despite traveling just under 20 yards.

Hustle play of the week: Bennett Brady

It takes every inch of effort to win marquee games like Saturday's showdown between Tennessee and Georgia, a sentiment that was echoed by Tennessee long snapper Bennett Brady's effort on a second-quarter punt.

With the Volunteers leading by seven but set to give the ball back to the Bulldogs, Bennett did his part to ensure that Tennessee scored a win in the field position department for that drive. After snapping the ball, Bennett sprinted down the field, tracked the ball as it bounced toward the end zone and dove to full extension to successfully bat the ball back before it reached the end zone, allowing Tennessee to down it at the Georgia 4.

Most quotable: Biff Poggi

Serving as the Wolverines' interim head coach with Sherrone Moore serving a two-game suspension, Biff Poggi helped pilot the Wolverines to a 63-3 win over Central Michigan -- and he brought his A-game in the ever-important coaching category of providing witticisms to the media.

Poggi's best lines came when describing freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, with the veteran coach offering thoughts such as "he might actually be Batman" and "I have a Labrador retriever who could coach that guy."

Most unlikely game location: Crawfordsville High School

The bizarre stories aren't just limited to the Division I ranks. Things can get even wilder when you go down to the lower divisions. Take, for instance, Division III Wabash College. The Little Giants notched a 38-28 win over Case Western Reserve on Saturday ... in a game that ended at a local high school.

After a lightning storm delayed the game for several hours, Wabash and Case Western Reserve were forced to abandon Little Giant Stadium (which does not have lights) with 13:45 remaining in the third quarter and finish the game at nearby Crawfordsville High School. The Little Giants won 38-28.

Best contribution to local scenery: Georgia Tech students

Rushing the field after a big win is a tradition unlike any other, but Georgia Tech put a new spin on it after Saturday's upset win over Clemson.

Yellow Jackets fans and students opted to go all the way, dismantling the goalposts at Bobby Dodd Stadium and bringing a portion of the uprights to the home of school president Ángel Cabrera. The unconventional gift was placed in the president's pool.