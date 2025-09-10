Open Extended Reactions

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams should be available to play in Saturday's game against Wisconsin after missing last week's contest against Louisiana-Monroe with a concussion, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said.

"We expect him to play," DeBoer said during Wednesday's weekly SEC coaches media teleconference.

Williams, a preseason Associated Press All-American, was injured after dropping his third pass in the fourth quarter of Alabama's 31-17 loss at Florida State in their Aug. 30 opener.

Williams' head hit the turf, and he was helped off the field. He participated in warmups before last week's 73-0 rout of Louisiana-Monroe but didn't play in the game.

Last season, Williams led Alabama with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 48 catches as a freshman. He had five catches for 30 yards against the Seminoles.

DeBoer said tailback Jam Miller (collarbone), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (ankle) and linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (leg) will probably be game-time decisions against the Badgers (noon ET, ABC).

"They're getting their work in, making some progress," DeBoer said.

Miller, the No. 19 Crimson Tide's top returning rusher with 668 yards with seven touchdowns in 2024, missed the first two games after he was hurt during preseason camp.

Keenan, a team captain, underwent tightrope surgery in late August.